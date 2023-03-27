The Leopards Soccer team came up short against the Fellowship Christian Paladins and the East Jackson Eagles this week.

The Leopards traveled to Roswell on Tuesday to take on the Fellowship Christian Paladins on their home field, but were down by nine points as the final buzzer sounded with a final score of 9-0. On Friday, the Leopards started off the night by celebrating their five seniors on the team, but they were unable to secure a region win against the East Jackson Eagles with a final score of 7-0.

