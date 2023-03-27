The Leopards Soccer team came up short against the Fellowship Christian Paladins and the East Jackson Eagles this week.
The Leopards traveled to Roswell on Tuesday to take on the Fellowship Christian Paladins on their home field, but were down by nine points as the final buzzer sounded with a final score of 9-0. On Friday, the Leopards started off the night by celebrating their five seniors on the team, but they were unable to secure a region win against the East Jackson Eagles with a final score of 7-0.
VS FELLOWSHIP CHRISTIAN: 9-0
The Leopards lost to the Fellowship Christian Paladins on Tuesday with a final score of 9-0.
The Leopards traveled to Roswell on Tuesday, where they met the Fellowship Christian Paladins on their home field. They played hard, but were overwhelmed by the Paladins strategy on the field.
We went down there and played our hearts out, with Grant English doing work between the pipes, but they beat us 9-0,” Coach Samuel Steele said. “It has been a learning season and we continue to improve in different areas. Fellowship Christian has several of those areas already figured out and we were outplayed in the end.”
The Leopards lost to East Jackson on Friday with a final score of 7-0.
The Leopards started off the night by celebrating their five seniors on the team between games. They include Grant English, Chevis Payne, Grady Marlow, Lucious Bowden, and Joshua Groover. They each walked with family members down the field and were congratulated by coaches and members of the high school administration and Board of Education for their hard work.
“The seniors have stayed dedicated through some tough seasons and still bring tenacity to every situation,” Coach Samuel Steele said about the seniors. “The leadership shown by Chevis Payne as an on-field general has been fantastic, and Grant English has been a bit of a spiritual leader for the group. Grady Marlow has been great with his patience and commitment when called upon, and Lucious Bowden has an engine that doesn't quit. Bowden's work rate is something that everyone on the team notices and aspires to. Joshua Groover is the only one who hasn't been in the program since freshman year, but he has come in and brought a passion to the team that we needed. These guys each have their own style of leadership through example and personality, and I'm lucky to have the privilege to say I coached them for a year. I wish I had them all another year, but I hope they all keep moving forward and reaching new milestones.”
After the celebration on the field, it was time for the Leopards to gear up for their match against the East Jackson Eagles. They began their warm ups on the field in anticipation of the challenge ahead.
The Leopards started off well with English, Marlow, and Dylan Charles leading the defensive effort. Co-Captain Payne kept the group organized on the field, while Bowden and Groover kept the ball moving toward East Jackson’s goal.
However, East Jackson was able to break through the Leopards’ defense with 20 minutes left in the first half. They were able to make another goal at 13 minutes and 30 seconds before the buzzer sounded, ending the first half with 2-0. Both teams retreated to the locker room to regroup and strategize.
Upon their return from the locker room, the Leopards took their places on the field, determined to put some points on the board. But the break in momentum coupled with East Jackson’s early advantage would prove to work against them as East Jackson earned five more goals in the second half, ending the game with 7-0.
The Leopards have two more games in their regular season this week. On Tuesday, March 28, the Leopards will be on the home field going against their last region opponent of the regular season, the Providence Christian Storm at 7:30 p.m. On Thursday, March 30, the Leopards will be traveling to Hiawassee to compete in a rematch against Towns County at 7:00 p.m.
