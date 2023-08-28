The Leopards cross country team competed in the North Georgia Championships 5k races on Saturday to test their endurance against teams both within the 8AA region and beyond. By the end of the event, 10 Leopards competed, and three of the Lady Leopards made it into the top 100 runners of the competition.

The next race is scheduled in two weeks on Saturday, Sept. 9, at the OrthoWest Invitational in Carrollton. The running events will begin at 7:30 a.m.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.