The Leopards cross country team competed in the North Georgia Championships 5k races on Saturday to test their endurance against teams both within the 8AA region and beyond. By the end of the event, 10 Leopards competed, and three of the Lady Leopards made it into the top 100 runners of the competition.
The next race is scheduled in two weeks on Saturday, Sept. 9, at the OrthoWest Invitational in Carrollton. The running events will begin at 7:30 a.m.
At the North Georgia Championship 5k, senior Camdyn Poole scored the fastest time amongst the Lady Leopards with 24 minutes and 39 seconds. She placed 41st overall.
Freshman Bailey Baker wasn’t far behind her teammate, scoring a time of 26 minutes and five seconds, placing her in 67th.
Melany Camarena came in 90th with a time of 27 minutes and 28 seconds, keeping good pace with fellow runners throughout the competition.
Maggie Irvin also competed well during the race, coming in 102nd place out of 192 competitors with a time of 27 minutes and 59 seconds.
Luke Lindemen led the boys’ team with a time of 21 minutes and 35 seconds, placing 156th out of 266 competitors.
Andrew Pope and Jakub Cote weren’t far behind, placing 189th and 190th, respectively. Pope received a time of 22 minutes and seven seconds, while Cote was a mere second behind with 22 minutes and eight seconds.
Malachi Edwards and Zion Rathbun also finished the race along with their team. Edwards scored a time of 28 minutes and five seconds, while Rathbun received a time of 28 minutes and 34 seconds.
After the race’s conclusion, Coach Connor Nugent said he was proud of the team and how they had fought through the run in tough conditions.
“Even through the heat and humidity, the team fought hard and came out on the other side stronger than they were the week before,” Coach Nugent said. “We had some great runs with a few personal records and first-time 5k finishers. The runners are looking forward to getting better and facing the challenges that lie ahead this season.”
