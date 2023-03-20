The Leopards lost their second region title game against the Union County Panthers on Friday with a final score of 6-0.
The Leopards traveled to Blairsville on Friday to meet their second region opponent, the Union County Panthers. It was a smaller group than usual, and many players had to step up to fill in their missing teammates’ positions. Despite some setbacks, however, Coach Samuel Steele believed that his players gained momentum in the second half to contend with the Panthers.
The first half began slowly for the Leopards as the Panthers racked up three goals before the half. Goalie and Co-Captain Grant English made some great saves during the first half, but the team’s efforts would need to be maximized in order to have a chance against the Panthers.
According to Coach Steele, the team came back in the second half and played with increased intensity in order to catch up with the Panthers.
“At the beginning of the second half, we raised our intensity and had a few threatening drives, but we were ultimately outdone by the Union County side,” Steele said.
This week, the Leopards will be traveling to Roswell on Tuesday, March 21 to go against the Fellowship Christian Paladins at 7 p.m. On Friday, March 24, the Leopards will be meeting the East Jackson Eagles on the home field while celebrating senior night. Their game is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m
