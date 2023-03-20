The Leopards lost their second region title game against the Union County Panthers on Friday with a final score of 6-0.

The Leopards traveled to Blairsville on Friday to meet their second region opponent, the Union County Panthers. It was a smaller group than usual, and many players had to step up to fill in their missing teammates’ positions. Despite some setbacks, however, Coach Samuel Steele believed that his players gained momentum in the second half to contend with the Panthers.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.