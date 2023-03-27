The Leopards Tennis team took to the courts this week with rackets wielded and a determination to win, but despite their best efforts, they fell to Athens Academy, Providence Christian, and East Jackson.
The team took a difficult loss on Monday against the Athens Academy Spartans with a final score of 5-0 in the Spartans’ favor. On Tuesday, the Leopards took on Providence Christian in Lilburn, where they came away with two individual wins but a team loss with a final score of 3-2. On Thursday, the team stepped up to face the East Jackson Eagles, and ended the night with one individual win but a team loss of 4-1.
The Leopards lost to the Athens Academy Spartans on Monday with a final team score of 5-0.
The Spartans managed to overwhelm the Leopards on the court, but the Leopards fought to keep up with the Spartans’ aggression.
Second Single Martin Suggs and Third Single Mason Bond came close to beating their opponents on the court. Suggs came close to a first set win with a final score of 7-5. Bond fought in a three-set showdown against his opponent, losing the first set by one match with 7-6 and taking the second match with a score of 6-3.
VS PROVIDENCE CHRISTIAN: 3-2
The Leopards lost to the Providence Christian Storm on Tuesday with a final team score of 3-2.
The Leopards traveled to Lilburn on Tuesday to meet the Storm on their home court. The Leopards played a close game, but their efforts weren’t enough to gain a win against their opponent.
First Single Sam Ledford and Third Single Mason Bond won their matches. Ledford took the first set with 6-2 and the second set with the same score.
Bond played a close two matches against his opponent. Bond took the first set easily with 6-3, but the second set proved to be more difficult as his opponent increased in aggression. Both were determined to win, but Bond secured the vitory with a close second set score of 7-5.
The Leopards lost against the East Jackson Eagles on Thursday with a final team score of 4-1.
The Leopards started off the evening with a celebration to honor their only senior, Martin Suggs. The messages that his teammates wrote on the court for him in chalk ranged from encouraging to humorous, some of which referenced inside jokes among the players. The team also gave Suggs a present to thank him for his hard work, dedication, and leadership to the team.
The Leopards started off the night on the courts, where they played tough matches against their East Jackson opponents. First Single Sam Ledford was the only Leopard to win his match for the night, taking the first set with 6-2 and winning the second set with a close score of 7-5.
This week, the Leopards will be competing against the Fellowship Christian Paladins in their last match of the regular season on Monday, March 27. After that, they will be preparing for the region tournament that will be held on April 11 and April 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.