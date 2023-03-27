The Leopards Tennis team took to the courts this week with rackets wielded and a determination to win, but despite their best efforts, they fell to Athens Academy, Providence Christian, and East Jackson.

The team took a difficult loss on Monday against the Athens Academy Spartans with a final score of 5-0 in the Spartans’ favor. On Tuesday, the Leopards took on Providence Christian in Lilburn, where they came away with two individual wins but a team loss with a final score of 3-2. On Thursday, the team stepped up to face the East Jackson Eagles, and ended the night with one individual win but a team loss of 4-1.

