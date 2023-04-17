The Banks County Leopards Baseball team went up against the Fellowship Christian Paladins three times this week during their round of region competitions. They lost the first two games with a final score of 6-0 in the first game and 11-5 in the second game. The Leopards turned the game in their favor on Saturday, winning against the Paladins with a final score of 8-4.

VS FELLOWSHIP CHRISTIAN: 6-0 (L)

