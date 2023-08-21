The Banks County High School Leopard football team won the first game of the season against the Johnson High School Knights on Friday with a final score of 53-13.
The Leopards will be traveling to Lexington Friday, Aug. 25, to go against the Oglethorpe County Patriots.
This past Friday night, the community came out in droves to see the Leopards play in their first game of the 2023 season, filling the right side of the stadium with spirit gear and rumbling cheers. The Lady Leopard Cheer squad and the Leopard Band also arrived in uniform, ready to give support to the players on the field with music and encouragement.
At 7:30 p.m., the Leopards rushed through the banner held up by the cheer squad, making a memorable introduction while the Leopard side screamed with excitement.
While the Knights won the coin flip and chose to receive the ball, the Leopards were on offense quickly. Johnson fumbled the ball within the first minute of the game, giving the Leopards an opportunity to take an offensive advantage. The Leopards made their first touchdown of the night within two minutes of the game’s start, and with a successful point-after-touchdown, the Leopards were at 7-0.
The Leopards would once again come back to take the ball from Johnson after Kaz Oliver was able to block a fourth down punt and take the ball down the field. Though the Leopards are unable to score another touchdown, Iram Lopez is able to score a field goal, giving the Leopards three additional points with 10-0.
Quickly picking themselves up, the Johnson Knights are able to score a touchdown within seconds of the turnover, scoring 10-7.
Seeing that the Knights weren’t going to shy away from the challenge, the Leopards were quick to respond by getting more aggressive in their gameplay. Cam Cooper, Robert Walker, Aaron Scott, and Lane Morris were just a few playing strong defensive stances with tackles.
Their efforts paid off later with another touchdown by Scott and a PAT by Iram Lopez, giving the Leopards 17-7.
Caden Watson was able to secure a turnover for the Leopards after he intercepted the ball. Aucy Jacobs was able to break through the Knights defense for another touchdown. Lopez is able to score another PAT, giving the Leopards 24-7.
Caden Watson’s maneuvers on the field allowed him to create another opportunity for an interception, this time taking the ball to the goal line himself for another touchdown, totalling 31-7 for the Leopards after a successful PAT by Lopez.
Lane Morris and Judd Shoemaker were also credited with touchdowns for the evening, with Morris scoring a touchdown late in the second half.
Shoemaker scored the Leopards final touchdown in the final moments of the first half, intercepting the ball from the Knights and carrying it all the way across the field after the buzzer sounded.
His speed was unmatched by his opponents, and he was able to cross the threshold of the goal line for a Leopard touchdown.
With a score of 51-7, Quarterback Kolby Watson believed that the team would be able to overcome Johnson’s defensive wall and try for a two-point conversion.
Kolby Watson carried the ball through the throngs of defenders to make another break for the goal line, and his efforts were rewarded.
The team was able to earn 53 points during the night, giving them a final score of 53-13 by the fourth quarter’s final buzzer.
