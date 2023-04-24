The Leopards Golf team celebrated their two seniors, Nate Crabbe and Ralee Davidson, at a recent golf match against the East Hall Vikings on Wednesday.
The family members of the golfers gathered on the practice course, along with their teammates and members of the Banks County Administration team, including Superintendent Dr. Ann Hopkins.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.