The Leopards Golf team went up against Elbert County on Thursday, March 30 at Chimney Oaks, where both teams fell to the Blue Devils.
The boys’ team lost to the Blue Devils by a mere two strokes with a final team score of 168-170. Senior Nate Crabbe led the Leopards with a score of 39, followed by Hunter Bond with 42, Matthew Roberts with 44, and Thomas Nguyen with 45.
