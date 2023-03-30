The Banks County High School Leopards Track and Field team made their way to Jefferson and Commerce this week to go against teams from the Northeast Georgia area. Many high school athletes from Banks County excelled in their individual events, including Shelby Speed, Andrew Shockley, Shane Roberts, Troy Loggins, Pepper Davis, Aaron Scott, and Zack Dickey at the Commerce Home Meet.

@ JEFFERSON INVITATIONAL

