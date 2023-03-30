The Banks County High School Leopards Track and Field team made their way to Jefferson and Commerce this week to go against teams from the Northeast Georgia area. Many high school athletes from Banks County excelled in their individual events, including Shelby Speed, Andrew Shockley, Shane Roberts, Troy Loggins, Pepper Davis, Aaron Scott, and Zack Dickey at the Commerce Home Meet.
The Leopards Track and Field team traveled to Jefferson on Friday, March 24 to compete in the Jefferson Invitational against multiple schools in the area.
Out of all the Banks County competitors, Shelby Speed emerged victorious once again in both the girls’ shot put and discus events. Speed scored a mark of 139-9 in the discus throw and a mark of 40-11.5 in the shot put event. Both scores mark her highest marks this season.
Other Banks County competitors competed well in their events during the Jefferson Invitational.
●Madison Adams placed 7th in the 400 meter dash with a time of 1:05.33
●Camdyn Poole placed 12th in the 800 meter run with a time of 2:40.60
●Cheyanne Mapp placed 10th in the long jump with a mark of 15
●Andrew Shockley placed 11th in the 100 meter dash with a time of 11.38 seconds
●Zack Dickey placed 19th in the 100 meter dash with a time of 11.56 seconds
●Shane Roberts placed 11th in the 400 meter dash with a time of 53.35 seconds
●Chase Stephens placed 8th in the 800 meter run with a time of 2:05.98
●Troy Loggins placed 3rd in the 1600 meter run with a time of 4:36.96
●Pepper Davis placed 5th in the 3200 meter run with a time of 10:16.92
●Aaron Scott placed 6th in the long jump with a mark of 21-6.5
●Zack Dickey placed 18th in the triple jump with a mark of 36-1.5
●Ashton Camp placed 15th in the discus throw with a mark of 117-1
●Eli Ward placed 14th in shot put with a mark of 40-3.5
●Aubrey Allen placed 18th in shot put with a mark of 19-1.75
The Leopards saw much success at the Commerce Home Meet, where many Banks County competitors placed first in their individual events. They include:
●Shelby Speed: 40-10.5 in the shot put event
●Andrew Shockley: 11.14 seconds in the 100 meter dash
●Shane Roberts: 53.63 seconds in the 400 meter dash
●Troy Loggins: 2:05.71 in the 800 meter run and 4:42.36 in the 1600 meter run
●Pepper Davis: 10:20.82 in the 3200 meter run
●Aaron Scott: 20-2.5 in the long jump
●Zack Dickey: 36-9.5 in the triple jump
Other Leopard athletes also competed well in their events.
●Cheyanne Mapp placed 3rd in the 100 meter dash with a time of 13.95 seconds
●Valentina Torres placed 5th in the 200 meter dash with a time of 31.47 seconds
●Madison Adams placed 2nd in the 400 meter dash with a time of 1:05.55
●Camdyn Poole placed 3rd in the 800 meter run with a time of 2:48.69
●Aubree Cole placed 3rd in the 300 meter hurdles with a time of 56.58 seconds
●Maggie Irvin placed 2nd in the high jump with a mark of 4-2
●Cheyanne Mapp placed 3rd in the long jump with a mark of 14-1.5
●Shelby Speed placed 2nd in the discus throw with a mark of 135-9
●Bray Williams placed 4th in the 200 meter dash 25.74 seconds
●Wyatt Jenkins placed 4th in the discus throw with a mark of 100-9
●Aubrey Allen placed 2nd in shot put with a mark of 39-6
The next track meet for the Leopards will be at the Apalachee Back From the Break Track Meet on Monday, April 10 in Winder.
