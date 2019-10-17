If you look at the history of Banks County football, one would think the team's oldest rival would be a team like Commerce or East Hall.
Even Jefferson or Jackson County. But none of those schools are the right answers. The Leopards' (3-3, 2-1 Region 8-AA) oldest rival comes to Homer this Friday.
The Leopards will welcome Union County (6-0, 3-0) for a region showdown. Both teams enter the game coming off bye weeks.
This is the 41st meeting between the two schools. Union County is on a three-game winning streak, dating back to 2016.
The last two seasons, the game has been on the road for the Leopards. Union County won 49-17 in 2018 and 31-6 in 2017. The Leopards' last win in the rivalry came in 2011, 16-14. The rivalry then took a break until 2016.
"It's out there in the media everywhere that their offense is prolific," said head coach Jay Reid. "They've been scoring a lot of points. It's very much similar to last year, not a whole lot of difference there.
"They're going to spread you, get the ball to the edge with screens, with their RPOs, pop the ball behind you. So, we've got to play with some really good disciplined eyes, and if we can do that we should be all right."
The Leopards' defense has given up 125 points through six games (20.8 points per game). In Banks County's three wins, the defense has given up seven points twice and 14 points. In the team's three losses, the opposition has scored seven, 38 and 52 points, respectively.
Union County enters the game averaging over 50 points per game. The Panthers are led by Pierson Allison's 1,880 passing yards and 22 touchdowns through the air. He's added 287 rushing yards and five touchdowns on the ground.
Jonah Daniel will anchor the Panthers' backfield. He's rushed for 870 yards and 11 scores in 2019.
At receiver, Sawyer Drake leads the Panthers with 634 receiving yards and eight touchdowns. Kyle Morlock has 534 receiving yards and six touchdowns.
The Panthers' defense, though, has given up points in 2019. In the last four games, the Panthers have given up 14, 21, 57 and 14 points, respectively. The Leopards' offense has scored 15, 45 and 49 points in the three wins this season.
"Our big keys are the same to possess the ball," Reid said. "Limiting turnovers is huge, especially in a game like this, because they're fine with being in a shootout. That's not really where we want to be.
"We want to control the game, control the tempo, control field position. That's the key for us is to possess the ball, not get ourselves in trouble. Offensively, I think, last year we found out by the half we were able to move the football. So, we go into this game with a little bit more confidence ... So, they've had some games where they've given up many points. I'm not going to sit here and say there's going to be a ton of points put on the board on Friday night. We want to limit that as much as we can."
Reid also expects special teams to play a factor in the game. The bye week was spent working on the fundamentals of the game, he added.
"I believe we came out of the off week a good bit healthier than we were before, and we corrected some of our mistakes that we had been making," Reid said. "Off week was good in multiple facets."
