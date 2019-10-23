For the last two seasons, the Banks County Leopards have been on the doorstep of winning the Class AA state championship.
Both attempts were stopped by region foes: Monticello (2017, third place) and Social Circle (2018, runners-up). This year, though, there are no more region teams left in the state tournament.
The Leopards' road in Columbus and the Elite Eight begins Thursday at 4 p.m. The Leopards (28-3) will face Bremen, who is the No. 3 seed from Region 5-AA.
The double-elimination tournament in Columbus will last until Saturday when a state champion is crowned.
"Experience is the key to the mindset this week," head coach Kelby Cronic said. "This is three years in a row that seven starters have been to Columbus. It is an atmosphere unlike any other. The cheering crowds, the constant ringing of cow bells and the hundreds of college coaches roaming the fields.
"They are there to win the last game. The seniors know what is at stake and are going to leave it all on the field, and the underclassmen are going to give all they have. 'Foot on the gas' has been our saying as of late. We aren't slowing down for anyone."
Harlem High School enters the Elite Eight with the most wins in Class AA: 30. Banks County is second with 28 wins and Rockmart has 27 wins.
Entering Columbus, the Leopards are raking in the numbers. The team has 29 home runs (Tybee Denton-11, Jill Martinet-7, Brookely Lewis-6), 196 RBIs (Jill Martinet-44, Tybee Denton-32, Brookely Lewis-25) and 285 hits (Jill Martinet-41, Tybee Denton-39, Kylee Brooks-36, Madison Cronic-36, Jacy Ayers-35).
Tybee Denton has been nearly untouchable. The senior pitcher has pitched 170 innings, allowing only 40 hits, 21 runs and recording 360 strikeouts. She has an ERA of .535 entering Columbus.
The Leopards have been ranked No. 1 in Class AA, No. 5 throughout the state, regardless of classification, and ranked 21st in the nation by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association. Cronic, though, was quick to point out that the No. 1 ranking throughout the season has meant his group has just been getting every team's best efforts to beat them. And the No. 1 ranking will matter only at the very end of Columbus.
"The girls come out each game with a focus to do everything they can to win," Cronic said. "I am so proud of their approach to the season they have played it one game at a time, not looking ahead. The only time No. 1 will matter is the end of the season. We have set goals along the way and the girls have worked hard to reach each one. Now it's time to go for the last one."
Cronic called his team a "special group" that always has fun playing the game, no matter the venue.
"They stay loose, they stay focused and they play softball," Cronic said. "... There is going to be tension. It's Columbus. Every pitch, every play, every at-bat matters. The key is not to get caught up in the atmosphere and stay focused on the game. This team has done a heck of a job staying focused and sticking to our game plan. I'm gonna let them play and soak it all in."
The first-year head coach added there are nerves for him as the skipper entering Columbus for the first time as the head coach.
"Every coach has confidence in their players and confidence in their ability to coach, but anytime there is a big game, I think any coach at any level gets a little anxious and excited about playing," he said. "Once the game starts and the game gets rolling, I don't think about it. I stick to our game plan and we play ball."
