State titles are the ultimate goal, but there are other trophies to grab along the way. And Banks County wrestlers snagged a first-place title Saturday (Nov. 16), winning the Rabun Gap Tournament.
“We’re not very deep and it’s been tough to get guys out,” said head coach Kasey Hanley. “But the kids we have are hard-nosed. They work hard and are scrappy.”
That scrappiness showed Saturday. Seven Leopards took the top slot in their respective weight classes. They included freshman Alan Boyer, 113 lbs.; Kobe Westmoreland, 126; Evan Clark, 132; Parker Hobson, 138; Kellon Walley, 145; Gabe Dodd, 160; and Josh Stapleton, 220. Trent Edmondson, 152 lbs.; and newcomer Owen Durmic, 285 lbs., both finished second in their weight classes. Two Leopards placed third: Raymond Bentley, 106; and Angel Cruz, 120.
Rabun Gap finished second in the tournament, while Habersham Central took third.
Hanley said his team is a mix of youth and experience. He said he’s seen some good performances from his freshmen, who are three or four years younger than their 17 or 18 year-old opponents.
“They’re out there battling,” the coach said.
The Rabun tournament victory followed an 11-point loss Nov. 12 to traditional wrestling powerhouse Lumpkin County, which has two returning state champions on its roster. Hanley said Boyer, Clark and Edmondson all performed well versus Lumpkin.
“We were shorthanded and missing our football players,” said the coach. “But I thought our guys wrestled well. We had some freshmen step up and win some big matches.”
Now the competition level gets turned up even higher. The Leopards, who were scheduled to face Hart and East Hall Tuesday (Nov. 19) night (see next week’s paper for results), will travel to the North Hall Tournament Saturday (Nov. 23), where about 20 teams will hit the mats.
“It’s going to be brutal, a meat grinder,” said Hanley, noting that the tournament includes defending state champions North Hall and Buford and top-three state finisher Jackson County. “Some of our freshmen will have never seen what they’ll see on Saturday. We’ve got to be mentally tough.”
