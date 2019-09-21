After not finding the end zone last week at East Jackson, the Banks County Leopards needed only 16 seconds to get points on the board Friday vs. Social Circle.
Mason Marlow’s opening-kickoff touchdown was just the beginning of what would become a Banks County scoring party.
The Leopards (2-2, 1-0 Region 8-AA) defeated Social Circle 45-7 to open Region 8-AA play. The Leopards will face Oglethorpe County next Friday.
Head coach Jay Reid said he “challenged” his team after the loss to East Jackson. It was easy to see his team was more than willing to take on the challenge.
“Our guys responded so well,” Reid said. “We came out and had our best days of practice throughout the week, phenomenal job by them guys. It’s just (attributed) to their character, to their attitudes. I can’t be more proud of this group of guys … they came and prepared, and they got themselves a victory. It’s the guys. It’s not (the coaches), they did that.”
The Leopards’ running back duo of Roman Haynes and Chandler Payne carved up the Social Circle defense on the ground. The duo combined for 265 rushing yards (Haynes 156, Payne 109) and five touchdowns (Payne 3, Haynes 2).
“It feels good,” Haynes said after the win. “We came out Monday working hard all week, probably the best practices we’ve had this year, just kept getting better, and it showed tonight.”
Haynes didn’t take the credit for making big plays, like a 67-yard dash down the right sideline midway through the third quarter. Instead, Haynes gave all the credit to the guys who opened the holes in the Social Circle defense.
“I saw a great (offensive) line tonight,” he said. “Not just me, that’s all the line, too. It’s amazing. Makes my job easier, makes me look good and them, too. They did a great a job.”
The win Friday night also marked the beginning of a new season: the region schedule. Reid said his group was “tested” in the non-region schedule, playing three Region 8-AAA opponents before region play began.
“I think that got us ready for this,” Reid said. “We were able to go 48 minutes … and be fresh and have intensity. Our kickoff return unit, we worked on that, and we struggled with that the most this week. They realized that and they decided to make a play. Man, what a good spark. Talking about the region, right now, we’re focused on Oglethorpe (County). We’re going to take it one game at a time just like we always do.”
The Leopards’ defense also made its presence known in the win. The defense allowed 216 total yards, had a blocked punt (Jace Bennett, Corey Vickery) and two interceptions.
After the Marlow kickoff return to open the game, the defense held on Social Circle’s opening possession including stopping a fake punt. With the short field, the offense quickly found the end zone when Payne plunged in from a yard away to push the lead to 14-0 with 8:56 left in the first quarter.
On Social Circle’s next possession, Carter Stroud ended any hope for a good drive. Stroud picked off Social Circle at the Leopards’ 41-yard line. The extra possession resulted in no points, though.
On the Leopards’ next possession, Payne and Haynes carried the ball eight of the nine plays. The 53-yard drive ended with a Haynes 17-yard touchdown run. The lead was 21-0 with 9:08 left in the second quarter.
The defense came up big on the next Social Circle possession. After forcing a three-and-out, Bennett and Vickery busted through to block the Social Circle punt, setting up the Leopards’ offense on the Social Circle 2-yard line. On the drive’s only play, the lead moved to 28-0 thanks to a Payne 2-yard touchdown run.
Social Circle’s special teams’ woes continued on the next possession as a short punt set the Leopards up at the Social Circle 18-yard line. The first play of the Leopards’ drive turned out to be the only play as Haynes broke through on the left side and ran into the end zone for an 18-yard touchdown with 5:50 left in the second quarter. The lead was 35-0.
The Leopards added one more touchdown before the end of the first half. After a 10-yard run for a first down, Payne closed the first half out with a 70-yard touchdown run to push the halftime lead to 42-0.
The only Leopard points of the second half came off the foot of Erwin Durmic. Durmic booted through a 28-yard field goal with 24 seconds left in the third quarter. The score was 45-0.
The Leopards’ defense got an interception in the fourth quarter. Social Circle’s only score came with 23 seconds left in the game.
