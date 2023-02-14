The Banks County Leopards boys soccer team lost three matches against Stephens County, Tallulah Falls and Commerce this week. They lost to Stephens County with a final score of 4-0, while they lost to Tallulah Falls with 10-0 and to Commerce with 3-1.
Despite these losses, the Leopards have shown continuous improvement according to Coach Samuel Steele, as is evident in their last matchup against the Commerce Tigers.
“Even though we are struggling in some areas, each game shows a little bit of improvement,” Coach Steele said.
On Tuesday, the team met the Stephens County Indians on their home field to see if they could gain their first win this season. However, after a few defensive mistakes, the Indians were able to make three goals before halftime. Despite their deficit in points, the Leopards returned to the field ready to defend their goal from any oncoming offensive drives. Through their effort, they managed to keep the Indians to one extra goal in the second half, ending the night with 4-0 in favor of the Eagles.
Co-captains Grant English and Chevis Payne showed great efforts on the field that night.
“Grant English was still solid in the goal, blocking eight shots and gathering up anything in his area that came through the back line,” Coach Steele said. “Chevis Payne also made a good showing at center back with his speed and physical challenges to runners behind.”
On Thursday, the team traveled to Tallulah Falls, where they met the Tallulah Falls Indians for a game on their field. However, the game did not end in the Leopards’ favor, and they lost due to a mercy ruling.
“It was a nasty, wet night and we played poorly,” Coach Steele said. “It was a night where we didn’t create many opportunities for ourselves.”
But despite the mercy loss, the Leopards returned to their home field on Frida to take on their cross-town rival, the Commerce Tigers. The Leopards played an exciting game against the Tigers, and though they lost, the Leopards managed to get their first goal of the season, courtesy of Tommy Gannon.
Along with Gannon’s offensive effort, Daniel Elias, Will Armour, and Ruel White also make close attempts at the goal.
Grant English led the team on defense once again with great saves, and Iram Lopez gave a great effort on the field to keep the ball out of the Leopards’ goal.
Next week, the Leopards will be going up against the Franklin County Lions in Carnesville on Monday, Feb. 13. On Thursday, Feb. 16, the Leopards will be facing off against the Athens Academy Eagles.
