The Banks County Leopards Soccer team competed against the Franklin County Lions and the Athens Christian Eagles this week.
The Leopards lost against the Franklin County Lions with a final score of 2-0 on Monday after a hard-fought match. On Thursday, the Leopards returned home, where they battled on the field against the Athens Christian Eagles, but despite their best efforts, they lost 4-0.
“In our game against Franklin County, we competed well,” said Coach Samuel Steele. “They were a very physical team, but our boys hung in there and played bravely. Unfortunately we fell 2-0 in the end, but I was very proud of the grit and teamwork shown that night.”
However, Steele also believes that the team lost some of their edge later in the week due to some challenges.
“We were missing a little bit of the fire from earlier in the week because of some outside circumstances and knocks taken against Franklin that we were not quite recovered from,” Steele said. “One of our captains was out of town, so we had another player slot in at center back for the evening. He did well with his changed role, but the dynamic and communication was not as fluid as most nights. Because of this, Athens Christian ended up capitalizing on our mistakes and we lost 4-0.”
The Leopards will be competing against the Rabun County Wildcats on Tuesday, Feb. 21 at 5:30 p.m. at home. On Thursday, Feb. 23, they will be meeting the Towns County Indians at home again at 6 p.m.
