The Banks County Leopards Soccer team fell to the Providence Christian Storm on Tuesday with a mercy ruling of 10-0.
The Leopards went up against the Storm in their final region match of the regular season. During the match, the Storm overwhelmed the Leopards, but Head Coach Samuel Steele said the match wasn’t a complete loss for the team.
“It was a big learning experience for our guys to go up against such an organized and technically equipped team, and they made us pay for our mistakes in positioning and execution,” Steele said. “Our defenders worked overtime in this game, and we weren’t able to generate many attacking opportunities.”
Steele also gave praise to a younger player on the team who fought hard during the match against Providence Christian, Nathan Brown.
“One bright spot was the play from one of our freshmen, Nathan Brown, who stepped up on many occasions to challenge the wingers and midfielders of Providence Christian,” Steele explained. “He played with good confidence and poise for a young player.”
On Thursday, March 30, the Leopards finishED out their regular season against the Towns County Indians at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.