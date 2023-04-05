The Banks County Leopards Soccer team fell to the Providence Christian Storm on Tuesday with a mercy ruling of 10-0.

The Leopards went up against the Storm in their final region match of the regular season. During the match, the Storm overwhelmed the Leopards, but Head Coach Samuel Steele said the match wasn’t a complete loss for the team.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.