The Leopards Soccer team lost against the Jackson County Panthers on Wednesday with a final score of 7-0. Despite the loss, Coach Samuel Steele believes that the program is producing something special for the future.

The game started off well for the Leopards in the first half. The team was almost able to score a goal early in the match, and they challenged the Panthers with high intensity tactics. However, the Panthers were able to score within 20 minutes of the half, and then again just before the halftime whistle. And despite their best efforts in the second half, the Panthers were able to score five more goals on the Leopards.

