The Leopards baseball team won against the Athens Academy Spartans three times this past week as they advance further toward the region championship. They are now third in the region with an 8-8 overall record.
VS ATHENS ACADEMY (March 21, 2023): 4-3
The Leopards won against Athens Academy on Tuesday with a final score of 4-3.
The team had a rocky start on defense when an Athens Academy batter made one run for his team in the first few minutes of the game. But on offense, Nolan Angel brought the Leopards back up to a tie with a run in the first inning.
With defense warmed up, the Leopards took to the field again, ready to earn another win in a region title game. Outfielder Cam Cooper dived to catch the ball for the first out in the second inning, much to the excitement of the onlooking fans. Cooper made another catch in the outfield for the team’s second out. Owen Miller and Andrew Humphries collaborated on the third out with Miller’s throw to first base.
Humphries would see another opportunity for an out in the third inning when third baseman Cam Davis sent a ball to first base to prevent another run from the Spartans. Pitcher Caine Griffith also earned two strikeouts for the Leopards. The Spartans succeeded in earning another run in the third inning, leading the Leopards by one with 2-1.
Their lead would be short-lived as the Leopards stepped up to the plate. Miller, Angel, and Cooper filled the bases in the third inning, leading to Miller’s successful run, tying the teams’ scores with 2-2.
The Leopards changed pitchers in the fourth inning, with Colin Caudell leading on the pitcher’s plate. In the fourth inning, Caudell managed to make two strikeouts. Davis also saw another opportunity to send the ball to Humphries for an out at first base.
The Spartans once again made one run, leading the Leopards by one with 3-2 in the fourth inning.
The fifth inning saw more action for the Leopards on defense, with Carson Hill making a catch for the first out and Caudell racking up two more strikeouts.
The tables began to turn when the Leopards went on offense in the fifth. Hill was able to tie 3-3 with the Spartans with a run. Miller was the final Leopards runner of the night who made it to home base, bringing the Leopards up by one point with 4-3, a lead they would maintain through the remainder of the game.
The sixth inning saw a series of throws and catches from the Leopards on defense. Humphries made a catch at first base for their first out, followed by Caudell’s throw to Humphries for a second out. Hill made another catch for the Leopards for the final out in the sixth, making sure that the Spartans gained no more runs.
In the second inning, the Leopards proved that they were not going to leave the field without a victory by excelling on defense. Outfielder Aucy Jacobs sent a ball to Humphries for the first out of the inning, and Caudell ended the night with two more strikeouts.
VS ATHENS ACADEMY DH (March 24, 2023): 9-0, 6-2
The Leopards won against Athens Academy twice more on Friday in a double header. In the first game, the Leopards won 9-0, and in the second game they won 6-2.
The Leopards excelled on both defense and offense during the game. Judd Spear and Nolan Angel both led on the pitcher’s plate for the first game. Judd Spear racked up nine strikeouts, while Angel had one successful strike out.
On offense, Angel also led the team with two runs, along with Caine Griffith with two runs. Jonathon Faulkner, Colin Caudell, Trevor Cox, Carson Hill, and Owen Miller also made one run each during the game.
The Leopards knocked it out of the park in the first game, but the second game would prove to be more of a challenge as the Spartans were hungry for a win.
The Spartans managed to get one run in the first inning of the second game and another in the sixth. However, the Leopards started off with two runs. They gained another run in the second and third innings, and two more in the seventh. They won again with 6-2.
Angel once again led the team on offense with three successful runs, followed by Caudell with two and Cam Cooper with one.
On defense, Hunter Heath and Cam Davis led on the pitcher's plate. Heath racked up four strikeouts, followed by Davis with three strikeouts.
Next week, the Leopards will travel to Oakwood on Monday, March 27, to go up against the West Hall Spartans at 6: p.m. On Tuesday, March 28, the Leopards will face their third region opponent, the East Jackson Eagles, for the first time this season in Commerce at 6: p.m. On Friday, March 31, the Leopards will be at home competing in a double header with East Jackson. The first game is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m.
