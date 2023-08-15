The Leopard Football team traveled to Lumpkin County on Friday night to face off against the Lumpkin County Indians and lost their scrimmage game with a score of 56-0.

It was a night filled with camaraderie and cheer, yet there was a hint of solemnness in the air. People from both Lumpkin and Banks Counties came out in droves, but it wasn’t just to see the two teams face off against each other. Everyone seemed to have some shade of pink on; both sides of the stadium were awash in hues of the color, and almost every shirt had the same name on it: Rocky.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.