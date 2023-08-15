The Leopard Football team traveled to Lumpkin County on Friday night to face off against the Lumpkin County Indians and lost their scrimmage game with a score of 56-0.
It was a night filled with camaraderie and cheer, yet there was a hint of solemnness in the air. People from both Lumpkin and Banks Counties came out in droves, but it wasn’t just to see the two teams face off against each other. Everyone seemed to have some shade of pink on; both sides of the stadium were awash in hues of the color, and almost every shirt had the same name on it: Rocky.
A banner of pink hung just inside of the gates where volunteers were collecting money for tickets. “Live Like Rocky” was written in big letters, coupled with a drawing of a crown. Inside the stadium, draped over the the Lumpkin County side of the front row, another pink banner read “Rocky Rae’s Biggest Fans.”
The Lumpkin County School community decided to use the scrimmage night against Banks County to celebrate the life of Rocky Rae Barron, a 3-year-old girl who passed away earlier last month. Her parents, Cadie and Jay Dee Barron, are both school teachers at Lumpkin County High School. On this rare occasion, both sides of the stands were united by a desire to honor the life of someone precious while trying to comfort a beloved family in the community, leaving their school pride gear at home to don Rocky Rae’s favorite color.
Meanwhile on the field, Head Coach Jay Reid said that it was a learning night for the Leopards.
“I like to look at it as a success for us,” Coach Reid said. “We accomplished what we needed to accomplish, and we were there to work on ourselves and get better as a football team. Our play, especially in the first half, was not indicative of who we are as a team. We had to correct a lot of things, but we also saw what could work while making small tweaks and adjustments to our play. Overall, I was really pleased with the way our team battled and what we were able to accomplish.”
Many players led the fray on both defense and offense. Seniors Aaron Scott, Colin Caudell, Bray Williams, Zack Dickey, Jonathon Faulkner, along with Lane Morris led on defense with pursuits and tackles on the field.
On offense, Kolby Watson led as the team’s quarterback for much of the game, and enlisted the help of receivers and runners like Dickey, Williams, Aucy Jacobs, Davian Knox, and Caden Watson.
By the end of the night, Lumpkin had won with a large gap of 56-0, to an uproar of cheers from the Indians fans. But Coach Reid, nor his players, looked disappointed as they stepped onto the field after the game and knelt down before their coach to hear what he had to say while parents stood by to collect their children. To Reid, it was truly a troubleshooting night for the Leopards, which is why he saw their loss on the scoreboard as a success.
The Leopards will be playing their first football game of the season against the Johnson Knights on Friday, Aug. 18t,on the Knight’s home field. The game is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m.
