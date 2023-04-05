The Leopards Tennis team fell to the Fellowship Christian Paladins on Monday in their final match of the regular season. The girls’ team lost with a team score of 4-1, while the boys’ team lost with a team score of 5-0.
GIRLS: 4-1 (L)
The Lady Leopards lost to the Fellowship Christian Paladins with a final team score of 4-1.
First Single Addison Hoard emerged as the only victor of the Lady Leopards’ team after a close matchup against her Fellowship Christian opponent. Hoard won her first set by two matches with a score of 6-4. The second set proved to be more of a challenge as both girls sprinted and hit across the court with as much intensity as they could muster. However, Hoard emerged the victor with a two-match lead of 7-5.
Third Single Nevaeh Appell also came close to winning her set after battling against her opponent in a three-set showdown. Appell took the first set with 6-3, but the second set saw her opponent tie with her in sets with a set score of 6-0. Everything came down to the final set, when Appell fell by a mere two matches in the final moments of their game.
BOYS: 5-0 (L)
The Leopards lost to the Fellowship Christian Paladins with a final team score of 5-0.
The team fought to keep the Paladins’ efforts at bay, but it wasn’t enough to overcome their adversary.
Third Single Mason Bond saw the most success on the court in a strenuous matchup with his Fellowship Christian opponent, Matthew Chang. Bond fell by a mere three matches in the first set with a set score of 6-3. Bond fought to succeed his own efforts in the second set in order to gain on the heels of Chang, but despite his best attempt, Bond fell by four matches with 6-2.
The Leopards have finished their regular season, but they will be preparing for the region tournament for the next week. The tournament is set to begin on April 11 and April 12.
