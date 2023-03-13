The Leopards Tennis team faced off against two of their region opponents last week to earn a spot in the region championship.
They lost their match against the Providence Christian Storm on Monday with a final team score of 3-2. They returned on Tuesday to face off against the East Jackson Eagles, and despite their best efforts, they were down by four matches at the end of the night with 4-1.
VS PROVIDENCE CHRISTIAN: 3-2
The Leopards met the Providence Christian Storm on their home court on Monday, where they unsheathed their rackets and stepped up to the challenge. However, they were unable to secure the victory against the Storm, losing by three matches with a final team score of 3-2 in favor of Providence Christian.
First Single Sam Ledford took home an individual victory with two set scores of 6-0 and 6-3. Second Doubles team Drew Daniel and Tristan Eklund also emerged with a win after an intense three set showdown. They won the first set with a score of 7-5, but lost a close second set with a score of 7-6. They fought hard in the final set, winning the necessary two points to call their efforts a win with a final score of 10-8.
Martin Suggs, Mason Bond, and First Doubles team Cooper White and Lane Seahorn inched very close to the victory in their matches, all of them battling against their opponents for three sets.
The Leopards traveled to Commerce on Tuesday to go against their second region opponent, the East Jackson Eagles. It was another day of close calls and three set showdowns for the group, and despite their performance on the court, they fell by four matches to the Eagles.
First Single Sam Ledford emerged as the victor of the team on Tuesday with two set scores of 6-1 and 6-2. Second Single Martin Suggs and Third Single Mason Bond came close to victory in their three sets, both falling by a mere two points in the final set but proving their resilience on the court.
The Leopards will be busy next week with two more region title matches and one match against their cross-town rival, the Commerce Tigers. The team will be staying at home on Tuesday, March 14 as they go up against the Fellowship Christian Paladins at 4:00 p.m. On Wednesday, March 15, the Leopards will travel to Commerce to go against the Tigers at 4:00 p.m. On Thursday, March 16, the Leopards will meet the Athens Academy Spartans for another region match on the home courts at 4:00 p.m.
