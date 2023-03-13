The Leopards Tennis team faced off against two of their region opponents last week to earn a spot in the region championship.

They lost their match against the Providence Christian Storm on Monday with a final team score of 3-2. They returned on Tuesday to face off against the East Jackson Eagles, and despite their best efforts, they were down by four matches at the end of the night with 4-1.

