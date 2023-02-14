The Leopards Track & Field team traveled to Chestatee High School on Wednesday, Feb. 8, for the first meet of the season, the Chestatee Throwers & Time Trials. The team surpassed the competition in the throwing cage, as many Banks County throwers placed in the top ten in their event.

In the girls shot put and discus finals, Shelby Speed made an impressive season debut by placing first in both events. Speed won the discus finals with a mark of 123-10.00, and she won the shot put finals with a mark of 36-08.00.

