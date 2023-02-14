The Leopards Track & Field team traveled to Chestatee High School on Wednesday, Feb. 8, for the first meet of the season, the Chestatee Throwers & Time Trials. The team surpassed the competition in the throwing cage, as many Banks County throwers placed in the top ten in their event.
In the girls shot put and discus finals, Shelby Speed made an impressive season debut by placing first in both events. Speed won the discus finals with a mark of 123-10.00, and she won the shot put finals with a mark of 36-08.00.
Alexus Humphries followed close behind, placing second in the girls discus finals with a mark of 98-04.00, and fourth in the girls shot put finals with a mark of 28-09.00. Tatiana Bailey also placed in the top ten in the discus finals with a mark of 52-05.00.
The boys also did well in the throwing cage. In the shot put finals, Eli Ward outperformed his other competitors by placing second with a mark of 38-08.50.
In the discus finals, Jonathon Shubert placed the highest of the Banks County competitors in fourth place with a mark of 96-08.00. Ward followed close behind in fifth place with a mark of 88-00.00.
This week, The Leopards Track & Field team will be traveling to Carnesville on Saturday, Feb. 18, to compete in the Franklin County Season Opener.
