The Banks County Leopards came into Saturday night's game at East Hall with a perfect record.
At halftime, the Leopards trailed by one point. By the end of the game, the Leopards got on the bus to Homer still with the perfect.
The Leopards (4-0) scored 51 points in the second half to pull away from the Vikings 70-50 Saturday night in Valhalla.
Head coach Mike Cleveland said his team didn't play smart in the first half. But after halftime adjustments, the Leopards settled in and began making the Vikings play their style of basketball.
"I thought the second half we played strongly with the ball, got it where it needed to be," Cleveland said. "Great second half. Great adjustment at halftime ... I think this team has two really important strengths: smart and playing hard. I thought we played hard. We didn't play smart that first half.
"I thought we did a great job of that in the second half. Really, really proud of the adjustments the guys made in the second half. Like how we shared the ball."
Carl Cleveland led the way with a double-double for the Leopards. Cleveland dropped 33 points and snagged 12 boards.
Clay Gosnell had 10 points in the win. Dakota Orr finished with nine points, seven assists and six rebounds. Sawyer Pace had eight points and Pierce Martin finished with seven points.
"I thought we did a good job in the second half of getting the ball where we wanted it, playing our style of basketball," Cleveland said. "When we do that, I think we're tough. I think with Carl, teams have to bring the double (team) - and Orr's playing with a lot of confidence right now. I like the way he's slashing, catching and finishing.
"Pierce and Gosnell and Sawyer, the way they can shoot it ... really proud of the bench. Again, doing what we should be doing on offense. If we do that, I think we're pretty good. I think we should be scoring in the 70s every night. We got there after a pretty bad first half."
Cleveland admitted with a slow start in the win - and another slow start Friday (Nov. 22) at Lumpkin County - his team is playing with fire.
"You can't take that first half for granted and think you can flip that switch at halftime. Good teams will beat you like that," Cleveland said. "Again, I think we beat a pretty good team right here, but we can't make that a habit. We've got to play these first halves how we've played the last two second halves. If we do that, we probably win both games by 30-plus.
"So, that'll be some focus we can have at practice this week. Really, really excited about this team. I think we can get a whole lot better, and I feel like we're pretty good already."
After falling behind early in the first quarter, the Leopards went on a 10-0 run to take an early six-point lead. They closed the first with a 17-11 lead. An Orr dunk was the exclamation point to the Vikings that the Leopards' offense was up to the road challenge early in the game.
The second quarter, however, belonged to East Hall. The Vikings outscored the Leopards 19-12. After the Vikings took the lead with a 3-pointer at the 4:21 mark, a Carl Cleveland free throw and following bucket, gave the Leopards the lead by two points with 3:13 left in the first half.
Carl Cleveland hit a 3-pointer to end the Leopards' first-half scoring, and Banks County's lead was five points. But the Vikings weren't done.
East Hall closed the first half on a 6-0 run including a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to give the Vikings a 30-29 lead at the break.
The lead changed three times early in the third quarter. Carl Cleveland accounted for the first seven points of the second half for Banks County.
Tied at 36-36, it was a 3-pointer from Gosnell that pushed the Leopards ahead for good and sparked the team to a 13-0 run. The Leopards led 52-41 after three quarters.
In the fourth quarter, the team held East Hall to nine points. Offensively, Banks County had six players account for a bucket.
