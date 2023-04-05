The Banks County Leopards Baseball team won a landslide victory against the East Jackson Eagles on Tuesday with a final score of 17-2.
The Leopards traveled to Commerce on Tuesday to go against their third region opponent of the season, the East Jackson Eagles. They left with another region victory, bringing their record to 5-2 in the region and 10-8 overall.
Things started off slow for both the Leopards and the Eagles when neither team was able to put points on the board in the first inning. After the initial first inning warm up, however, the Leopards began to make a series of multiple runs. They peaked in the fourth inning, when the Leopards were able to make seven runs out of 17.
Cam Cooper, Blake Holcomb, and Carson Hill made the most runs of the night with three each. Austin Anderson, Aucy Jacobs, and Caine Griffith followed close behind with two runs each. Nolan Angel and Colin Caudell also contributed with one run each.
Holcomb and Griffith also led on the pitcher’s plate for the night. Holcomb started the team off and made one strikeout during the game. Griffith ended the night off in the middle of the field, and he also gained one strikeout against the Leopards.
On Friday, March 31, the Leopards will be going against the East Jackson Eagles again in a double header at home starting at 5:00 p.m. On Thursday, April 6, the Leopards will go against the Clarke County Gladiators in a double-header in Athens starting at 4:00 p.m. On Friday, April 7, the Leopards will have another rematch against the Hart County Bulldogs at home at 5:00 p.m.
