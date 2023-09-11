The Leopards won their third game of the season against the Franklin County Lions on Friday with a final score of 34-16.
The Leopards will be facing off against George Walton Academy for the homecoming game on Friday, Sept. 15, at 7:30 p.m. in the Leopard Stadium.
At the Franklin County game, fans came out in droves for the first cat fight of the season in the Leopard Stadium. While both teams prepared for their face-off in the locker rooms and on the field, parents, community members, and students dressed in orange and camouflage filled the parking lots and the stands to the brim.
The first few minutes of the game started out slowly for the Leopards. A mistake on the field after a turnover put the Leopards back on defense.
Despite the setback, the Leopards pushed through with tackles by Aaron Scott, Colin Caudell, Webb Samples, Aucy Jacobs, Robert Walker and Kaz Oliver.
Things began to heat up at the end of the first quarter when Aucy Jacobs began his offensive drive for the Leopards.
The Leopards were on fourth down with one yard to go, and Jacobs managed to push through the Lions defense to give the Leopards another chance at the goal.
Another 24-yard offensive drive by Jacobs gave the Leopards their first touchdown of the evening as the buzzer for the end of the first quarter sounded.
A successful PAT by Iram Lopez brought the score to 7-0 in the Leopards’ favor.
Scott, Clay Smith, and Caden Watson also acted as carriers and receivers in the last few minutes of the quarter.
The second quarter began with the Lions taking their opportunity on offense to even the score, tying with the Leopards score with 7-7. Jonathon Faulkner, Walker, and Oliver made stops during the Lions’ drive.
Scott wasn’t going to let the Lions gain a lead on the Leopards’ first night back home. As the Lions made the kickoff, Scott received and sprinted past every Lions defender toward the Leopards’ goal line.
Within 13 seconds after the Lions made their touchdown, Scott secured an 81-yard touchdown for the Leopards, and another good PAT by Lopez brought the Leopards up to 14-7.
Defense stayed busy during the second quarter with Dayden Rogers, Kolby Watson, Cam Cooper, Levi Johnson, Bhrett Kaminski, Bret Griffin, Samples, Oliver, Jacobs, and Smith on stops.
Their efforts kept the Leopards in the lead, despite the Lions securing a field goal before the buzzer sounded to end the half.
The Leopards and Lions retreated to the locker rooms while the bands took to the field for their performances. The Lions Marching Band stood first, performing a shimmering show before the audience.
The Leopard Marching Band debuted their full performance of the “Phantom of the Opera” Medley show, complete with masquerade masks, shimmering butterfly wings, the elusive phantom, and a symphony of sound that the members have been perfecting for months. Their efforts culminated into a full glittering performance on the field, and their grand finale was met with cheers from a supportive Leopard community.
Jacobs once again brought the excitement in the third quarter with a clever move on the field. Scott, Jacobs, and Caudell led the team on the offensive drive, receiving and carrying for the Leopards. But the Leopards seemed to decide that an attempted field goal would be a less risky move to perform rather than a touchdown.
However, Jacobs ended up causing confusion on the field when he took the ball instead of Lopez and brought it into the in-zone. Jacobs secured another touchdown for the Leopards, and another good PAT by Lopez brought them up to 21-10.
Good stops were made by Faulkner, Walker, Smith, Griffin, Johnson, Oliver, Cooper, and Bray Williams, who was instrumental in assisting Johnson, Walker, and Cooper. Zack Dickey and Smith were also able to break passes to prevent the Lions from advancing further.
The Leopards ended up losing the ball to Franklin County at the end of the quarter due to an interception, but the clock ran out before the Lions could capitalize on that opportunity.
Scott led the offensive drive at the beginning of the final quarter when his receive was good for a first down.
Jacobs was able to score a touchdown once again for the Leopards, sprinting 82 yards before crossing the goal line’s threshold. The score was 28-10 with Lopez’s PAT.
The Leopards quickly found themselves on offense again when Scott secured an interception two minutes after Jacobs’ touchdown. His efforts resulted in another touchdown, giving the Leopards a score of 34-10.
Defense worked alongside the offensive line throughout the quarter with Judd Shoemaker, Dickey, Cooper, Walker, Rogers, Griffin, Johnson, Jacobs, Smith, and Caudell making stops along the way.
The Lions were able to score another touchdown before the game’s conclusion, but their efforts did not overcome the Leopards’ work on the field. The Leopards won with a score of 34-16.
“It was great to see our guys solidify themselves and play hard,” Head Coach Jay Reid said after the game. “Victories aren’t easy; you’ve got to push through hard times. We challenged our guys at half time after leaving some points on the field to stay focused and play more efficiently, and I’m super proud of them for stepping up to that challenge. I and the team were also excited to be playing on our home field again after almost a year, and we are so proud to represent this community that always supports us.”
Coach Reid also expressed his excitement about the Homecoming game next week, and how the team will be preparing to face the next challenge.
“A team has a shelf life of one year,” Reid explained. “You can’t just look at the result from last year. So the result of our game against George Walton last year doesn’t matter a bit. We only care about what they’ve got going on right now.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.