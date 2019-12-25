The 2019 sports calendar is getting ready to flip to 2020, and for all the highs and lows that 2019 brought for Banks County sports, next year will have a tough act to follow.
The 2019 sports season for Banks County saw everything from area and region champions in different sports, all the way to culmination of a Class AA state title in softball and individual state champion in cross country.
Happy tears were shed by many. Collective hugs and high-fives came in abundance. This is the look back at the top-five sports moment for Banks County High School sports in 2019.
1) Leopards win softball state title: The two previous seasons, the Banks County High School softball team was knocking on the door of the state championship. In 2019, the team busted the door down for the state crown.
The Leopards defeated Bremen 6-1 in the rain-postponed finale, which began Saturday, Oct. 26 in Columbus, and ended Monday, Oct. 28 in Homer.
Banks County finished the season with 32 wins. In the postseason, the team didn't lose a game and outscored the opposition an astonishing 97-1.
The Leopards had eight seniors who went out as state champs: Makayla Benfield, Jewels Ayers, Kya Santiago, Chelsea Lewallen, Brookely Lewis, Tybee Denton, Jill Martinet and Angela Torres.
2) Stephens takes state crown in Carrollton: Like the softball team, Griffin Stephens knocked and knocked on the door of the individual state championship in cross country in 2017 (third-place finish) and 2018 (runner-up). In 2019, Stephens beat the competition in the Class AA state meet.
Stephens ran the state course in 16:44.15. He narrowly defeated Bleckley County's Garrett Rogers. How close was the margin of victory? It was .06.
In a race that featured quite a few lead changes, Stephens made the final pass at the 2 1/2-mile mark. The boys' and girls' teams both finished fourth in state.
3) BC wrestling has 4 area champs: In 2018, Banks County wrestling had two area champions. In 2019, the team doubled it to four with a solid day Feb. 2 at Elbert County.
Evan Clark (120 pounds), Anthony Cruz (132), Terrance Walker (195) and Parker Free (220) brought home the individual area titles. Overall, 10 Leopards made it to the state sectionals in 2019.
Free won his title with an 8-4 decision; Walker won via first-round pinfall; Clark won with a third-round pinfall; and Cruz won a close 3-1 decision.
4) Boys' track team wins 5th-straight region title: The Banks County boys' track-and-field team has a strangle-hold on the region. On April 26, the team wrapped its fifth-straight region title, defeating Elbert County by 22.5 points.
The team had five region champions: Wes Ledford (800-meter run); Griffin Stephens (3,200-meter run); Jacob Lehotsky (300-meter hurdles); Jackson Ramey (shot put); and the 4x400 relay team.
At the state meet, the Leopards finished third, besting the program's previous high of fourth in 2018. Ledford and Stephens recorded second-place finishes in the 800-meter and 3,200-meter runs, respectively. Sean Hall finished third in the pole vault.
5) BC baseball returns to the playoffs: After missing the playoffs in 2018, head coach Peyton Hart was able to guide the Leopards back to the postseason in his second season as skipper.
Banks County won 22 games in 2019. The team was eliminated by Callaway in the first round of the Class AA state playoffs.
