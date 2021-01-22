Banks County High School senior Pierce Martin reached his 1,000 point career during the Elbert County game. The team lost to Elbert in double over time in a score of 89-85.
The Banks County girls lost to Elbert with a score 56-32.
See story and photos from the game in this week's issue of the Banks County News.
