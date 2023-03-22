After an intensive search and interview process, Rhett Carroll has been hired as the new softball coach at Banks County High School.
Carroll takes over a program with several Region Championships, Final Four and State Runner-Up Appearance, and a State Championship, and includes a decade of successful seasons.
The program has also produced several Blitz Player of the Year and Week Awards, including this year's Blitz Player of the Year pick, Jacy Ayers, who will play at Lander University this fall. In addition, Lindsey Crawford, Blitz Player of the Week, will join Emmanuel College this fall.
He inherits a very experienced roster that has seen playoff success and a top-notch facility, one of the best in the state.
Carroll, 2022 Georgia Dugout Club Assistant Coach of the Year, brings energy, knowledge, experience, dedication, and enthusiasm to the championship program.
Carroll brought this same energy to his first player meeting at BCHS last week.
"I am excited to be here and part of this program," told his players. "I know you have a strong program in place, and we will continue with that legacy."
Carroll was approved at the board of education meeting last month and has been extremely excited about meeting his team.
"I applied to Banks for a lot of reasons," he said. "Banks is surrounded by excellent administration, great people, and a good softball program. My fiancée, Rebekah Rickman, graduated from Stephens County, and her family will be close. I promise to give this program everything I have. My favorite scripture verse is Jeremiah 29:11, and I firmly believe this was God's next step for Rebekah and me."
He added, "Banks has a strong community support system. I've heard numerous times that everyone comes together for the greater good of the kids. When you have a solid parental support foundation, you can accomplish many things, and not every place has that.
"I have taught for three years, two years of 8th-grade language arts and social studies and one year of 6th-grade language arts. I am in my fourth year coaching high school baseball at Jackson High School and have coached three years of softball at Jackson. I played baseball at Jackson High School, where I was an All-Region player, and went to South Georgia State College to play baseball. After South Georgia State College, I attended Gordon State College and received my Bachelor's in Middle Grades Education. I also received my Master's in Middle Grades Education at The University of Georgia."
Carroll has set some high standards for the program, but more importantly, he plans to focus on building character, ethics, resiliency, and positivity for his players.
"My goal for the program is to build kids," he said. "I want these kids to leave Banks County better than they came in and become the best possible person they can be. If we establish that kind of culture and work ethic, support our teammates, stay positive and resilient in the face of adversity, the winning results will be an effect of those good habits we built".
Carroll will teach 8th-grade language arts at Banks County Middle School.
Carroll has already been at work planning for the program, with several important dates set.
"We will practice 9:00 am-12:00 pm Monday-Thursday this summer except for the mandatory GHSA dead weeks," he said. "We will also have a weight lifting program and plan to include the middle school softball program too."
BCHS principal Mike Brown said, "He is the type of person schools wish for in a coach and teacher. We are excited to have him part of the Leopard family, and I know the softball team will thrive under his leadership and coaching style."
Athletic Director, Peyton Hart, added, "We are thrilled to add Coach Carroll and his fiancé to the Leopard family. His knowledge and experience in coaching softball and baseball will greatly benefit us at Banks County. He is passionate about athletics, is as energetic as anyone I've seen, and is enthusiastic about beginning his tenure as a Leopard. We are excited for him and the softball program and look forward to seeing them work and play this summer and fall."
Banks County High School softball will host tryouts on tryouts May 15th-17th.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.