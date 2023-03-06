The Banks County Lady Leopards basketball team will be competing in the Class AA State Championship game after winning against Macon Central in the Elite Eight and Josey in the Final Four last week. This is the second time in basketball program history that a team has made it this far in the State Tournament.

On Thursday, March 9, the Lady Leopards will be traveling to the Macon Coliseum to compete in the Class AA State Tournament Final against the Mount Paran Christian Eagles at 1 p.m.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.