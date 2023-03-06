The Banks County Lady Leopards basketball team will be competing in the Class AA State Championship game after winning against Macon Central in the Elite Eight and Josey in the Final Four last week. This is the second time in basketball program history that a team has made it this far in the State Tournament.
On Thursday, March 9, the Lady Leopards will be traveling to the Macon Coliseum to compete in the Class AA State Tournament Final against the Mount Paran Christian Eagles at 1 p.m.
All Banks County schools have been cancelled on Thursday in order for students and staff to attend the game.
Last week, the Lady Leopards met the Macon Central Chargers at home for their Elite Eight matchup. They won with a final score of 61-56 after a tense fourth quarter. On Saturday, the team traveled to Milledgeville for the Final Four game against the Josey Eagles. The Lady Leopards kept their lead throughout the entirety of the game, but once again came close in the fourth with a final score of 48-44.
VS MACON CENTRAL: 61-56
The Lady Leopards won their Elite Eight game against the Macon Central Chargers with a final score of 61-56.
The bleachers in the Leopards Den had never been so full of Banks County supporters throughout this season. People wore their blue, black and white while waving glow sticks and mini pom poms in the air as their favorite team ran onto the court. But it wasn’t the typical hometown revelry that the fans usually get up to; as the blue light spotlight shone on the basketball players, the fans roared louder than they ever have before to show their pride in the Lady Leopards.
The two teams kept the game close in the first quarter. They were tied for much of the first eight minutes, but the Lady Leopards managed to pull ahead for a first quarter victory with a score of 15-11.
Kamryn Grier started the team off strong in the second quarter with the first two-pointer. But despite this small advantage, the Chargers caught up to the Leopards time and time again. By halftime, the Lady Leopards were leading by a mere two-point shot with 25-23.
Madison Adams and Carley Segars got the team started with an advantage in the third quarter after they gained the first few points. Their momentum coupled with the deafening chants of the crowd gave the Lady Leopards the strongest lead of the game with a score of 45-34 in the third quarter.
The fourth was by far the most intense eight minutes of the game. Within the final three minutes, the Chargers had caught up with the Leopards with a score of 49-49. By that point, it was a tug-of-war between the two teams for points as one would pull ahead of the other.
But the Lady Leopards, known for their surges in the final minutes of the game, finished with a score of 61-56, guaranteeing them a spot in the Final Four for the first time since 1965.
“Our team, school, and community are extremely excited to be in this position we are in right now,” Coach Steven Shedd said. “We knew the game against Central Macon was going to be tough, but our girls were battle-tested and were well prepared for the challenge. I am proud that our team never seems to allow the circumstances to get too big for them. They kept their cool in the fourth quarter when we lost the lead after having one the majority of the game. I am so proud we were able to battle when the game got close and pull out the huge win.”
VS JOSEY: 48-44
The Lady Leopards won the Final Four matchup against the Josey Eagles on Saturday with a final score of 48-44.
The bleachers in the Georgia College and State University Centennial Center swelled with blue, black and white as hundreds of community members from the Banks County area packed into the stands. Many of them traveled over two hours just to support their hometown team in their effort to win the State Championship, and winning against Josey was the next step to achieving their goal. They came equipped with pom poms and signs that they waved with uncontained excitement as the Lady Leopards lined up on the court to begin their 32 minute battle on the court with the Josey Eagles.
Josey gained the tip off advantage, but the Lady Leopards scored the first points of the game after Ryleigh Murphy showcased her dexterity at the three-point line, making four successful three-point shots within the first quarter alone. They ended the first quarter with an eight point lead of 14-6.
The Lady Leopards once again outscored the Eagles in the second quarter with 21-12 with great offensive efforts by Addison Hoard and Carley Segars. Hoard also led the team on defense throughout the first quarter with a mix of steals and blocks.
The Lady Leopards and the Eagles returned to the court after a 10 minute halftime, each team determined to emerge victorious. Josey increased their efforts on defense and offense, challenging the Lady Leopards at both goals. But while the Eagles managed to outscore the Lady Leopards by three points in the third quarter, they were still up by 6 points with a score of 34-28.
Things got intense in the final eight minutes as Josey began to close the gap on the Lady Leopards. Banks County maintained a lead throughout the entirety of the game, but Josey was often only one point behind and ready to soar above their opponent. However, after a series of successful free throws, many of which were made by Kamryn Grier and Hoard, the Lady Leopards pulled ahead by four points with a final score of 48-44.
“I am very proud of our team and what we accomplished against Josey on Saturday,” Coach Steven Shedd said after the game. “Josey is a very good team that knocked us out of the state playoffs last year in the Sweet 16, so we knew they had a good team coming back this year. But our girls once again did not allow the moment to get too big for them. This was a huge win for our basketball program, our school, and the Banks County community. We are playing with a lot of confidence right now and look forward to hopefully making more history on Thursday.”
