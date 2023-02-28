The Leopards Track and Field team traveled to Bogart on Saturday to compete against other teams across North Georgia in the North Oconee FAT All-Comers Meet. During the meet, many Leopards competed well in their events, including Shelby Speed, who claimed first place in both the Girls Discus and Shot Put finals, and Chase Stephens, who placed first in the Boys 800 Meter Dash finals.

Speed once again took the gold for both the discus and shot put events. In the discus event, Speed received a mark of 128-00.00, which is a higher mark than the one she received during the Franklin County Season Opener Meet. In the shot put event, she earned a mark of 38-10.50.

