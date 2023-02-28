The Leopards Track and Field team traveled to Bogart on Saturday to compete against other teams across North Georgia in the North Oconee FAT All-Comers Meet. During the meet, many Leopards competed well in their events, including Shelby Speed, who claimed first place in both the Girls Discus and Shot Put finals, and Chase Stephens, who placed first in the Boys 800 Meter Dash finals.
Speed once again took the gold for both the discus and shot put events. In the discus event, Speed received a mark of 128-00.00, which is a higher mark than the one she received during the Franklin County Season Opener Meet. In the shot put event, she earned a mark of 38-10.50.
Stephens competed in the 800 meter dash, where he earned a first place spot after receiving a final time of two minutes and one second, three seconds ahead of the runner-up.
Other students competed well during the meet with fast times and high marks in their particular events.
●Aaron Scott placed 14th out of 181 competitors in the Boys 100 Meter Dash finals
●Bray Williams placed 78th out of 160 competitors in the Boys 200 Meter Dash finals
●Lane Morris placed 14th in the Boys 400 Meter Dash finals
●Shane Roberts placed 18th in the Boys 400 Meter Dash finals
●Troy Loggins placed 3rd in the Boys 800 Meter Dash finals (2:07.03)
●Mitchell Bowman placed 18th in the Boys 800 Meter Dash finals
●Troy Loggins placed 6th in the Boys 1600 Meter Dash finals (4:39.69)
●Pepper Davis placed 2nd in the Boys 3200 Meter Dash finals (10:11.98)
●Aaron Scott placed 3rd in the Boys High Jump with a mark of 5-06.00
●Ashton Camp placed 24th out of 71 competitors in the Boys Discus finals
●Eli Ward placed 30th out of 71 competitors in the Boys Discus finals
●Wyatt Jenkins placed 32nd out of 71 competitors in the Boys Discus finals
●Eli Ward placed 13th out of 78 competitors in the Boys Shot Put finals
●Aubrey Allen placed 18th out of 78 competitors in the Boys Shot Put finals
●Ashton Camp placed 24th out of 78 competitors in the Boys Shot Put finals
●Camdyn Poole placed 6th in the Girls 800 Meter Dash finals (2:45.78)
●Camdyn Poole placed 14th in the Girls 1600 Meter Dash finals
●Lauren Speed placed 18th in the Girls Discus finals
●Lauren Speed placed 17th in the Girls Discus finals
The Leopards Track and Field team will have their next track meet on Friday, March 17, at home during the Leopard Classic Invitational, where they will be competing against Elbert County High School and Riverside Military Academy.
