Banks County High School senior Shelby Speed signed to attend Kennesaw state and continue her collegiate athletic career in discus. Speed is a state champion and state runner-up in the discus event.
Head Coach David Siegler said of Speed, “Shelby is a competitive athlete, has a great work ethic, is determined, and is incredibly loyal to her teammates. She loves her sport, and I am excited to see what she does this season and at Kennesaw State."
Speed stated she chose Kennesaw State for a variety of reasons, “It has great academic programs, and it is close to home. I have gotten to know several of the athletes in the program already. The track and field program is solid, and I feel Kennesaw State is a great fit for me."
Speed credits her coaches, teammates, and parents for her success at Banks County High School and her commitment to Kennesaw State.
“My teams mates support me," she said. "They make every practice and meet competitive. Their work ethic challenges all of us to be better. My family has always supported me from day one."
She added, “Our competition has increased this season with our new region, especially with Athens Academy, but our team has proven over and over again that we can compete. Our practices are always intense, and we face tough competition all season long. Even though Shelby is coming off an injury from last season, I think Shelby will do what she does best. She always rises to the occasion when we need her."
Track and field coaches Siegler and James Dye lead the Banks County High School program. The program has recently had two athletes enter into a D1 Program, Buck Ledford and now Speed.
Speed has also been a part of the softball program at Banks County High School and the HOSA program. Speed will be a top contender for the state champion title again this season and a key player for the track and field program.
