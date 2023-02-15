Banks County High School senior Shelby Speed signed to attend Kennesaw state and continue her collegiate athletic career in discus. Speed is a state champion and state runner-up in the discus event.

Head Coach David Siegler said of Speed, “Shelby is a competitive athlete, has a great work ethic, is determined, and is incredibly loyal to her teammates. She loves her sport, and I am excited to see what she does this season and at Kennesaw State."

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.