At the Georgia High School Association 2A State Championships last week, Shelby Speed emerged victorious in both the discus and shot put competitions while earning a personal record in both events. Pepper Davis and the boys 4x800 team also earned the third place spots on the podium during the meet.
Shelby Speed displayed her expertise on the sand and in the throwing cage. Speed set a new record for herself during the shot put competition, where she shot a mark of 43-07.00. During the discus throw, Speed earned the highest mark of 153-01.00. Her mark was not only the highest of the competition, but Speed also leads in the state for the girls’ discus throw.
Pepper Davis also stood on the podium after his performance during the boys’ 3200 meter run. Davis crossed the finish line with a time of nine minutes and 53 seconds, placing third overall. He was the fastest junior among the competitors.
Davis also excelled in the boys’ 4x800 along with teammates Troy Loggins, Mitchell Bowman, and Chase Stephens, placing third overall with a time of eight minutes and 19 seconds. The team won first during their sectionals race, and shortened their previous time during the state competition by nine seconds.
Other top performers during the state meet include Troy Loggins in the 1600 meter race, Alexus Humphries in the discus throw competition, and the girls’ 4x800 team.
Troy Loggins placed fourth in the 1600 meter race with a time of four minutes and 31 seconds. This was Loggins’ fastest time recorded this season.
Alexus Humphries also stood on the podium in sixth place in the discus throw competition. Humphries earned a mark of 110-02.00, which is the highest mark she’s earned during this season.
The girls’ 4x800 team, which includes Makayla Long, Gracie Moore, Camdyn Poole, and Maggie Irvin, earned ninth place in the race with a time of 11 minutes and 13 seconds. This was their fastest time recorded during this season.
