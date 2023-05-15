At the Georgia High School Association 2A State Championships last week, Shelby Speed emerged victorious in both the discus and shot put competitions while earning a personal record in both events. Pepper Davis and the boys 4x800 team also earned the third place spots on the podium during the meet.

Shelby Speed displayed her expertise on the sand and in the throwing cage. Speed set a new record for herself during the shot put competition, where she shot a mark of 43-07.00. During the discus throw, Speed earned the highest mark of 153-01.00. Her mark was not only the highest of the competition, but Speed also leads in the state for the girls’ discus throw.

