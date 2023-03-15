With a room full of his biggest supporters, Andrew Shockley officially signed to attend Reinhardt University at a Banks County High School celebration.

“I am excited to start this new chapter of my life," he said. "When I first came to Banks County, everyone treated me like family. I was immediately welcomed into this community, and I feel Reindhradt has the same feeling. It is small and has the same values of Christianity that I have been exposed to here in Banks County."

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.