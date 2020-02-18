In match No. 2 on the season, the Banks County Lady Leopards got a nell-nell draw with Hart County on Feb. 14.
"I was very proud of my players for implementing the defense that we are fighting to improve each game," head coach Maranda Parks said. "My center-mids, Melody Parker and Madison Dacus, really stepped up their game in the middle, and it was great to see how much they've grown.
"We are hoping to learn something new about our team each game and work to implement improvements in the next. I'm looking forward to watching this team grow and learn to work with each other this season."
The boys' team fell 4-2. Connor Mote and Cade Simmons scored the Leopards' goals. Hart County had two goals plus two penalty-kick goals.
