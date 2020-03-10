The Banks County High School girls' soccer team got two wins in recent action.
The Lady Leopards defeated area foe Social Circle 4-2 (March 3) and West Hall 7-2 (March 6).
Kate Parker, Vada Bowden, Hailey Bain and Olivia Duphily scored goals in the win at Social Circle. Against West Hall, Bain and Duphily scored three goals apiece. Ellen Espinoza added the other goal.
The girls lost to Union County 3-0 (March 9).
The boys' team lost to Social Circle 2-1 in penalty kicks. Cade Simmons scored the regulation goal, while Erwin Durmic, Daniel Hart and Jonah Cosper scored in penalty kicks.
The boys lost at Union County 1-0.
