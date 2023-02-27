The Lady Leopards Soccer team came back this week with another win against the Towns County Indians with a score of 3-2. They also faced off against the Rabun County Wildcats and tied with a score of 1-1.
The Lady Leopards met the Rabun County Wildcats on the Banks County field on Tuesday, where they tied in a hard-fought battle for possession. Hailey Bain was the lone goal-scorer of the game, and the team left the field with the hunger to win another.
Their appetite would be satiated on Thursday when they met the Towns County Indians on their home field for another chance to win. This time around, the Lady Leopards succeeded in handling the ball, ball possession, and scoring. Bain once again scored two goals, while Natalie Sullivan scored the remaining goal. The Lady Leopards left the field with another victory under their belts, and Coach Michael Boomer thinks that after a rough patch at the beginning of the season, the team is beginning to find their groove.
“I think the team is really coming together,” Coach Boomer said.
The Lady Leopards will be going up against the Athens Academy Spartans in Athens on Tuesday, Feb. 28, for their first region title game of the season beginning at 5:30 p.m. On Friday, they will be traveling to Jefferson to face off against the Jackson County Panthers.
(0) comments
