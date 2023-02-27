The Lady Leopards Soccer team came back this week with another win against the Towns County Indians with a score of 3-2. They also faced off against the Rabun County Wildcats and tied with a score of 1-1.

The Lady Leopards met the Rabun County Wildcats on the Banks County field on Tuesday, where they tied in a hard-fought battle for possession. Hailey Bain was the lone goal-scorer of the game, and the team left the field with the hunger to win another.

