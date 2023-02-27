The Leopards Soccer team won their first game of the season against the Towns County Indians with a final score of 1-0. It comes after a rough patch at the beginning of the season, including their game earlier last week against the Rabun County Wildcats, who won with a score of 6-0. However, Coach Samuel Steele is proud of the progress that the team has made so far.
“We got our first win and held our first clean sheet of the season defensively,” Coach Steele said. “These guys work so hard every day, and I was really happy that they got the victory to show for it.”
Their victory against Towns County comes after their matchup with the Rabun County Wildcats on Tuesday, where Steele says that the team held their own in the first half of the game, but a few defensive hiccups caused the team to lose in the second half.
The Wildcats scored a goal early on in the first half, but the Leopards regained their composure and played defense well before breaking the momentum at halftime. When they returned to the field, the Wildcats ended up scoring two goals in quick succession, and then three more before the night’s end. Tommy Gannon created offensive plays for the Leopards, and Goalie Grant English made several saves during the night, but their efforts weren’t enough to keep the Wildcats from finding the back of the Leopards’ net.
“The scoreline sounds like it was a real blowout, but our guys played well for stretches of the game,” Coach Steele said. “We just got punished in the moments we got complacent.”
The night ended differently on Thursday, when the Leopards were scheduled to go up against the Towns County Indians. The team’s improvement of their ball-handling skills and their proficiency in fending off counter attacks paid off during the game as the Leopards capitalized on opportunities at the goal and managed to get one goal that was enough to end their night with a victory.
Ruel White managed to score a header in the 17th minute of the game from a corner kick by Joseph Ramos.
“It was a great joy to get that breakthrough goal, and it happened on Ruel's birthday, which made it even more special,” Steele said.
Steele also gave praise to Senior Grady Marlow, who was the team’s center back for the night.
“He played a great defensive game, his positioning was precise, and he won most of his 1v1 duels,” Steele explained.
The Leopards Soccer team is scheduled for one game this week against the Jackson County Panthers. The Leopards will be traveling to Jefferson on Friday, and the game is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.
