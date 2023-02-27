The Leopards Soccer team won their first game of the season against the Towns County Indians with a final score of 1-0. It comes after a rough patch at the beginning of the season, including their game earlier last week against the Rabun County Wildcats, who won with a score of 6-0. However, Coach Samuel Steele is proud of the progress that the team has made so far.

“We got our first win and held our first clean sheet of the season defensively,” Coach Steele said. “These guys work so hard every day, and I was really happy that they got the victory to show for it.”

