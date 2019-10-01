The Banks County Lady Leopards did their part to host the region tournament by not dropping a region game during the regular season.
On Wednesday (Oct. 2), the second season begins with the Region 8-AA tournament, and first up for the Lady Leopards is Monticello.
The Lady Leopards host Monticello at noon. The winner of the game plays in the title game at 6 p.m., also at Banks County. The Lady Leopards are looking for their second region title in three seasons.
By first pitch Wednesday, the Lady Leopards will have not been on the field in a game since Sept. 21.
"Having a bye week is good and bad," head coach Kelby Cronic said. "It gives us the opportunity to rest and recover, but it can sometimes get you out of the rhythm of the game. We have been practicing using game-speed situations as well as live pitching to keep our focus on hitting at game speed. So, I'm confident we will be ready to come out and play on Wednesday."
Hosting the region tournament hasn't been lost on Cronic or the team. Cronic said it won't be "easy" to win, but if his team does win the region title at home, it will be a "huge" accomplishment.
"We have never won a region title at home, so it gives us some extra drive to win it here," he stated. "At this point in the season, there is no room for mistakes, because one bad game can change everything. You can come in No. 1 and go out No. 4, and that changes everything. One game at a time, focus on who you play, execute your plan and leave it all on the field. The girls know what's at stake and our staff has confidence in our abilities. We will be ready Wednesday."
Banks County and Monticello met Sept. 5, where the Lady Leopards won the contest 7-1. Monticello's one run is the only run the Lady Leopards gave up during region play.
"Playing Monticello first will be a challenge ... They have a good team and have some players who can change the momentum in their favor to win ball games," Cronic said. "Everyone who plays us brings their best at game time, so we aren't looking past anyone.
"I have confidence in our team, because I don't think we played our best game against them the first time and since then we have really started putting the bat on the ball better and our pitching has gotten better as well. Monticello's coach is smart and he will make adjustments in the field and at the plate, we just have to make the adjustments as well."
Since the win on Sept. 5, the Panthers scored more than seven runs six times and scored exactly seven runs three times.
"Our girls have taken a different approach at the plate this year and it has made a huge difference as we have made adjustments and we have kept teams off balance with that," Cronic said. "Our pitcher and catcher work extremely well together and between innings we are always talking about how to pitch the batters inning-by-inning based on what we are seeing and we adjust the defense to the pitch calls."
In the regular season, Tybee Denton dominated on the mound, allowing only 19 runs and recording 297 strikeouts in 141 innings. She has an ERA of .546.
At the plate, the Lady Leopards have 20 home runs (Denton 8, Jill Martinet 5, Brookely Lewis 4, Jacy Ayers 1, Kya Santiago 1, Madison Cronic 1) and 144 RBIs. Martinet leads the team with 38 RBIs and Denton has 26 RBIs. Lewis is right behind them both with 18.
The team has 220 hits led by Martinet's 35. Denton has 33 hits and Jacy Ayers has 32 hits.
