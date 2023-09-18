The Lady Leopards softball team dominated on the field and at the batter’s plate in recent action with two wins against the Providence Christian Academy Lady Storm and the East Jackson Lady Eagles.
The Lady Leopards will be at home competing in a rematch against the Union County Lady Panthers on Tuesday, Sept. 19, at 5:30 p.m.
On Thursday, Sept. 21, the Lady Leopards will go against the East Jackson Lady Eagles once again at 5:30 p.m.
The Lady Leopards won against Providence Christian on last Tuesday with a score of 4-2, and they took the victory in five innings against the Lady Eagles with 9-1. The Lady Leopards now have a 12-4 record overall and a 3-0 region record. They currently place first in the Region 8AA tournament.
The Lady Leopards started the week off with excitement at home after beating their second region opponent, Providence Christian Academy.
Pitcher Peyton Gaylor led on the pitcher’s plate, striking out 14 batters. Throughout the game, Gaylor only gave up two hits, one earned one, and no walks.
Ryleigh Murphy and Allison Murphy also hit it big at the batter’s plate. Ryleigh Murphy contributed with two runs batted in (RBI), while Allison Murphy contributed with one RBI.
The Lady Leopards brought that energy back to the field on Thursday for their third region match against the East Jackson Eagles.
The evening started off with excitement for Gaylor after she made her 100th strikeout during the game against the Eagles, with celebrations on the field and in the stands.
Runs were made during the game by Mary Faulkner, Ryleigh Murphy, Reese Murphy, Alyssa Bonds, Lexie Ayers, and Allison Murphy. Faulkner, Ryleigh Murphy, and Reese Murphy made two runs each.
Because the Lady Leopards were leading by eight at the end of the fifth inning, a run rule was called, allowing the Lady Leopards to proclaim their victory early.
Afterwards, Head Coach Rhett Carroll expressed his thoughts about competing in the region so far.
“The region competition has been tough,” Carroll said. “You have to come ready to play good defense and do anything to scratch runs across because the pitching in this region is so good. The winner of this region will come down to who can do those things the best and stay the most focused and disciplined.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.