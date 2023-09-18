The Lady Leopards softball team dominated on the field and at the batter’s plate in recent action with two wins against the Providence Christian Academy Lady Storm and the East Jackson Lady Eagles.

The Lady Leopards will be at home competing in a rematch against the Union County Lady Panthers on Tuesday, Sept. 19, at 5:30 p.m.

