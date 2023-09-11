The Lady Leopards won their first region game against the Union County Lady Panthers on Thursday after a nine inning struggle with a final score of 3-1.
On Tuesday, the Lady Leopards lost against the Madison County Lady Red Raiders with a score of 7-0.
This week, the Lady Leopards will be competing in two Region 8AA games against Providence Christian Academy and East Jackson.
On Tuesday, Sept. 12, the Lady Leopards were at home playing against the Providence Christian Storm starting at 5:30 p.m.
On Thursday, Sept. 14, the Lady Leopards will stay at home again to face the East Jackson Lady Eagles at 5:30 p.m.
At the beginning of the season, the Lady Leopards won their first game against the Lady Red Raiders with a mere one-point lead after the Red Raiders were leading for the majority of the game.
In last week’s game, the Lady Red Raiders got the best of the Lady Leopards, but their defeat wasn’t enough to discourage them in their first region competition in Blairsville.
The Lady Leopards met the Lady Panthers on their home field for their first region match of the season. Last year, the Lady Leopards fought the Lady Panthers in three of the most memorable cat fights of the season.
The Lady Panthers came out on top each time, but the Lady Leopards always kept the score close in an effort to win.
This time around, the Lady Leopards were able to steel themselves on the field and secure a unforgettable win.
“I can’t say enough good things about our game against Union County,” head coach Rhett Carroll said. “The girls never got down, supported their teammates the whole time, and just kept battling. The entire game took every single one of our players to win, and they all came through.”
The game proved to be a tough one for both teams. The game ended up lasting nine innings to settle the score, as both teams had made one run in the third inning.
Neither team could seem to get ahead. The seventh inning came and went with no conclusive winner, so it was necessary to go into two innings of overtime.
The Lady Leopards managed to finally score two runs at the top of the ninth inning. The score was 3-1, and all they had to do was keep their lead.
Pitcher Peyton Gaylor was instrumental to their win, pitching all nine innings and securing seven strikeouts.
Gaylor was also credited with a double and an run batted in (RBI).
MaCayla Rice also earned three hits in three at-bats with a walk and an RBI.
Amidst the excitement, Coach Carroll wants to stay focused on the next opponent.
“We have to keep our focus on the next game and not look ahead to anything,” Carroll explained.
He added, “We plan on doing everything we can to focus on the next opponent and take care of business in the region.”
