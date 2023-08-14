“Our motto is Mudita,” head softball coach Rhett Carroll said.
Many coaches come up with phrases for the year’s team that is special to that group. For some, that phrase revolves around consistency, while others wish to break a cycle and create something new with a new group of athletes. Some keep their mottos for years to come, and that motto becomes synonymous with that team, with those colors, and with the fanbase that loyally follows.
But new Softball Head Coach Carroll, he has decided to use just one word packed with an infinite amount of meaning: Mudita, meaning having vicarious joy for someone else’s success. Through this dharmic philosophy of joy, Carroll hopes to create a team culture defined by their genuine happiness in each other’s successes.
“I stole it from Pat Murphy at the University of Alabama,” Carroll admitted. “He is a wonderful softball coach who breaks down the team’s culture better than most. Mudita means to have vicarious joy for our teammates’ successes. If we can keep clapping for our teammates until it is our turn, we will have a culture that is not concerned with individual accolades but with team success.”
But while he would like his new team to focus on one another’s successes, Carroll humbly carries his own accolades with him to the ball field in the forms of both achievement and experience.
Carroll coached both baseball and softball at his alma mater, Jackson High School, where he was able to glean the expertise of two experienced coaches who were able to bring their team to Columbus for the state championship twice before his departure. What he learned paid off when he became the recipient of the 2022 Georgia Dugout Club Assistant Coach of the Year. Proving that he has what it takes to lead a team, he was hired as the Banks County Lady Leopards’ Softball Coach earlier this year after the retirement of Head Coach Derrick Davis.
After inheriting the legacy of the team, Carroll says that he hopes to keep the excitement surrounding the game and its players alive in the community.
“I want to ensure that this softball community keeps thriving,” Carroll said.
He is joined by a group of assistant coaches with both play and coaching experience of their own, including Jewels Ayers, Abby Baird, Derrick Davis Jr., and Jared Jones. The team’s lone senior, Carley Segars, will also be a source of leadership for the team.
With their help, the team has been working hard in both the on- and off-seasons to ensure that they are prepared for the challenges ahead.
“We will work hard starting every June through October to make sure we are where we need to be and not go backward,” Carroll explained. “These girls work out constantly year-round. We practice hard and have a fantastic coaching staff with tons of playing experience. We are surrounded by very knowledgeable people who will help this program continue to be successful.”
Carroll also had a lot to say about the girls themselves, both as individuals and as a team.
“This team is very outgoing and buying into everything we ask of them,” Carroll said. “They are a good group of athletes who want to go to Columbus, so they do everything possible to ensure they get there. What makes them special is their commitment to each other. They have no problem picking each other up, collaborating, and giving feedback to each other.”
Both Carroll and the team want to make a return to Columbus this season, but Carroll also said that he wants more from his team, something that extends beyond the ball field and into their future endeavors.
“I look forward to seeing every individual's progress and improvement, but ultimately, I want to watch them use the game of softball to help them be better people and students,” Carroll answered. “Not everyone will play major college softball, which is okay. But if we can use this game to help us be better in the game of life, then we’re doing something right.”
●AUG. 16 - VS Habersham Central @ Home
●AUG. 17 - VS Stephens County @ Home
●AUG. 22 - @ Franklin County
●AUG. 24 - VS Commerce @ Home
●AUG. 26 - Titan Classic Tournament
●AUG. 29 - @ Stephens County
●SEPT. 5 - VS Madison County @ Home
●SEPT. 7 - @ Union County
●SEPT. 12 - VS Providence Christian @ Home
●SEPT. 14 - VS East Jackson @ Home
●SEPT. 19 - VS Union County @ Home
●SEPT. 23 - VS East Hall @ Home (Senior Night)
●SEPT. 26 - @ Providence Christian
●SEPT. 28 - @ East Jackson
●OCT. 5 - VS Providence Christian @ Home
●OCT. 10 - VS East Jackson @ Home
●OCT. 12 - VS Lake Oconee Academy @ Home
