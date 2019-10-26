The Banks County Leopards were hoping to bring the Class AA state championship trophy back home to Homer on Saturday, and the trophy will be in Homer but not because the Leopards won it. At least not yet.
With the Leopards up 4-1 in the middle of the fifth inning over Bremen in the Class AA state title game, rain descended upon the South Commons Softball Complex in Columbus, and it didn’t subside.
After approaching a two-hour delay, the decision was made to suspend the game until Monday at 6 p.m. But the Leopards won’t be finishing the game in Columbus. Instead, the game will finish at Banks County.
The Leopards are nine outs away from winning the state championship. If Bremen comes back and wins the game, then another game will be played to decide the championship, as Banks County has yet to lose in Columbus.
Leopards’ skipper Kelby Cronic said it is “huge” to be able to play the title game in Homer.
“Bremen, they’ve got to travel, they’ve got to make the long road trip, roll of the bus,” Cronic said. “And then they’ve got to pick up in the fifth inning. Nine outs and we’re state champions. Right now, I know the batters. I know what to do. I know how to pitch them.
“Tybee (Denton) was sore today. She was doing great. But now Tybee gets 48 hours to just totally relax.”
At the time of the suspension, Denton had recorded six strikeouts, given up one hit and one run from the circle.
The Leopards’ bats were also doing work in the mist before the heavy rain fell. Jill Martinet gave Banks County its first two runs of the game thanks to two solo homers (first inning, third inning). She also had a sacrifice bunt in the top of the fifth, which moved Jacy Ayers over to third base with one out. Tybee Denton followed and plated Ayers.
“That’s the thing, the kid just hit two home runs,” Cronic said, “would you expect them to bunt? Absolutely not. Worked out perfect. It’s one thing, Jill is such a threat at the plate. She can hit (for) power, but she has one of the best drag bunts I’ve ever seen … catch teams on their heels.”
Cronic added some players who hadn’t been hitting as well going into Columbus started finding their bats. He’s hoping the comforts of home will keep that going.
“I think everything’s in our favor,” he said. “My biggest upset is I gave them a run. We talked this morning, our goal was to go through this whole thing without giving up a run in the playoffs.”
The Leopards have outscored the opponents 95-1 in the postseason.
The team’s other run vs. Bremen came via a Jacy Ayers’ bunt, which turned into a fielder’s choice. Ayers advanced all the way to second on the throw, while Kya Santiago made her way across home plate.
