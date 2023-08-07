The Banks County High School Lady Leopard softball team won its first game of the season against the Madison County Red Raiders on Friday with a final score of 11-10.
Things started out slow for the Lady Leopards as they passed three innings without a run on the board, while the Lady Red Raiders collected four points. It wasn’t until the fourth inning that the Lady Leopards began to increase their efforts on the field and at the plate.
In the fourth inning, the Lady Leopards made three runs to counter the opposing team’s score.
With the score at 4-3, the team gave themselves a chance to rise above their opponent in the final few innings.
However, the Lady Red Raiders weren’t ready to relinquish their lead so quickly. When it was their turn at the plate in the fourth inning, the Lady Red Raiders scored three more runs, resulting in a score of 7-3. With three more runs in the fifth inning, the Lady Red Raiders were up by seven points with 10-3.
The sixth inning was dry for both teams, meaning that the Lady Leopards had one more opportunity in the seventh to secure a win. The chances of such a comeback were slim, but the Lady Leopards weren’t ready to give up their first game of the season.
In an unexpected turn of events, the Lady Leopards managed to outscore the Lady Red Raiders in the final inning of the game, scoring eight runs and making sure that their lead was kept by creating three outs on the field. The final inning ended with a score of 11-10 in favor of the Lady Leopards.
Reese Murphy and MaCayla Rice led the team in runs with two each, followed by Allison Murphy, Ryleigh Murphy, Trinity Haynes, Carley Segars, Josie Maney, Alyssa Bonds, and Peyton Gaylor with one run each.
Rice was also the leader in creating outs for the team on the field with six total outs. Allison Murphy followed close behind with four outs, along with Reese Murphy and Segars with three outs, Ryleigh Murphy and Gaylor with two outs, and Maney with one out.
Segars is credited with the most assists with two, followed by Allison Murphy, Ryleigh Murphy, and Gaylor with one each.
The Banks County Lady Leopards will be facing off against the Franklin County Lady Lions at home next week on Tuesday, Aug. 8, at 6:30 p.m.
On Thursday, Aug. 10, the Lady Leopards will be traveling to Commerce to go against the Lady Tigers at 6:30 p.m.
