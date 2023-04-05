Banks County High School will host softball tryouts on May 15-17 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the BCHS Softball Complex.
Eighth graders are encouraged to try out for a JV position, and all athletes must have a current physical on file.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account.
Banks County High School will host softball tryouts on May 15-17 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the BCHS Softball Complex.
Eighth graders are encouraged to try out for a JV position, and all athletes must have a current physical on file.
Contact Coach Rhett Carroll with any questions at rhett.carroll@bcssk12.org.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.