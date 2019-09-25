If the Banks County High School cross country teams needed a tune-up run to simulate the Region 8-AA meet, and a potential run in the Class AA state meet, then the Leopards' appearance at the Wingfoot XC Festival was the right place to run.
The Leopards competed with teams from across the state, and several schools from surrounding states, at the weekend meet in Cartersville. The boys' team finished 16th in the varsity boys' "A" race. The girls' team finished sixth in the varsity girls' "B" race.
"Both teams performed really well," said head coach Will Foster. "We finally got a small break from the heat and I think it allowed us to show more of what we are capable of."
All of the boys that ran set personal-bests times, according to Foster. Griffin Stephens set the school record for a 5K. Stephens went through the course in 16:11.30. Buck Ledford (17:34.60), Nic Cotton (18:09.40), Patrick Angel (18:32.20) and Bryson Banister (18:48.60) rounded out the top five for the boys.
For the girls, Anna Parker paced the team with a time of 22:34.50. Destinie Martin (23:17.80), Jenna Reeves (23:20.20), Emily Hunt (23:27.60), Taylor Cochran (24:29.80) were the other top-five finishers for the team.
"All year long we have been working hard and running hard meets, and I was happy that the athletes got this opportunity to test their fitness on what I believe was a very fair course," Foster said. "Hopefully, this will give us some confidence and focus to get back to work and continue to prepare for region and state championships."
On Sept. 17, Banks County held a home meet, where they honored the seniors in their program.
"Senior night is always a special time to get to recognize our seniors and celebrate the work they have been putting in," Foster said. "Several of them have run for all four years and they have really helped build the culture and the identity of Banks County cross country. I tell them that, 'These four years are short, and once they are over you will not be able to have an experience like being on this team again.' I think our seniors have really taken that to heart by enjoying the process of getting better and the team dynamic that is special in cross country.
"Performance-wise I thought it was a good day to test our toughness. Some people really rose to the occasion and others were shown that they need to improve in the toughness arena. I often tell the athletes that the only way to get tougher is to be tough, and hot days on hard courses are perfect times to put that to practice."
