The Banks County High School tennis teams swept East Jackson in the first match of the 2020 season.
The girls' team didn't drop a set in a 5-0 rout. Chloe Smith (No. 1 singles), Jaden Hoard (No. 2 singles) and Mikayla Beckett (No. 3 singles) dropped only 11 games in the sweep.
The doubles tandem of Jill Martinet and Betsy Chambers won 8-6 and 6-3. Aspen Davis and Amber Morris won 6-2 and 6-4.
The boys' team fell 3-2 to the Eagles. The Leopards got wins from Ronnie Jones in three sets. The doubles duo of Sean Presley and Martin Suggs won in straight sets.
