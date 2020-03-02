The Banks County girls' tennis team is showing its dominance early in the season.
The girls picked up three wins in last week's action. The girls defeated Hart County (Feb. 29) 4-1 and Habersham 5-0 twice (Feb. 25 and Feb. 27).
"The keys to their success are the work they put in in the offseason, their positive attitude and their mental toughness," head coach Natasha Savage said about the girls. "The match with Hart County provided some higher-level competition. We were able to work through being down in a couple of areas and win the match."
Chloe Smith and Jaden Hoard went 3-0 at No. 1 and 2 singles, respectively. Mikayla Beckett went 2-1. Both the No. 1 and doubles tandems went 3-0.
The boys' team picked up a 3-2 win over Hart County, a 5-0 win over Habersham and a 5-0 loss to Habersham.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.