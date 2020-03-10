The Banks County High School tennis teams got two wins March 9 over East Hall.
The boys won 4-1, getting wins from Pierce Martin (6-0, 6-2), Gabe Caudell (6-3, 6-1), Tyler Morris-Carter Stroud (6-2, 6-2) and Garrett Presley-Chase Hatcher (6-0, 6-0).
The girls won 5-0. Chloe Smith, Jaden Hoard and the doubles duo of Aspen Davis-Amber Morris won 6-0, 6-0. Mikayla Beckett won 6-3, 6-2. Jill Martinet and Betsy Chambers won 6-0, 6-3.
Both teams lost 5-0 March 6 at Rabun County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.