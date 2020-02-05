•Key players: "We are only replacing one starter for both boys and girls," head coach Natasha Savage said. "That's a huge plus for us. We are returning all of our girls and all but one of our boys."
Girls: seniors Mikayla Beckett and Jill Martinet; juniors Chloe Smith, Jaden Hoard, Aspen Davis, Betsy Chambers and Hailey Scriba; sophomores Amber Morris, Channing Boswell, Abbey Bonds, Kaelin Kuhn and Karlie Norris; freshman Crystal Rodriguez
Boys: seniors Gabe Caudell and Tyler Morris; juniors Pierce Martin, Ronnie Jones, Garrett Presley, Carter Stroud, Chase Hatcher and Luke Barnett; sophomores Luke Edwards, Sean Presley and Conner McCall; freshman Martin Suggs
•Strengths: "We have a lot of experience in our starters and also with some younger players that could step up when needed, such as Channing Boswell and Abbey Bonds, along with Martin Suggs and Sean Presley," Savage said.
•Weaknesses: Overconfidence and underestimating opponents, Savage added.
•Region outlook: "Both teams should make a run for the region championships, although we have some great matchups that won't be easy," Savage said.
•Season outlook: "Our non-region schedule should give us some quality competition to get us ready for region play," Savage said.
