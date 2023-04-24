The Leopards traveled to Rome on Tuesday to play against the Model Blue Devils in the first round of the state competition. Despite their best efforts, both the boys and girls teams fell to Model, with the boys falling by five matches and the girls falling by three with two matches incompleted.
The boys’ team took a difficult loss on Tuesday after a battle of wills on the court against Model’s team. Every match lasted two sets, with the Blue Devils eventually emerging victorious. The girls’ team was also overwhelmed quickly, with three match losses and two incomplete matches from First Single Addison Hoard and Third Single Nevaeh Appell.
Hoard and Appell had the potential to win against their opponents. Hoard lost by only one match in the first set, and was up by three in the second set when Model was declared the victor. Appell also lost her first set, but was keeping up with her opponent in the second set, as she was only down by one match.
“These teams have worked extremely hard this year,” Coach Natasha Savage said. “They have so much determination within them. They never gave up, and they fought for every point to the very end each time they played. I am so proud of all of our kids. And we will certainly miss Martin Suggs, who has shown great leadership through the four years he has played.”
